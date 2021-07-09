Path 27
News
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, arrive at the U.S. Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony as president on Jan. 20, 2021.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, arrive at the U.S. Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony as president on Jan. 20, 2021. (Jim Lo Scalzo- Pool / Getty Images)

Pelosi's Husband Made $11 Million Stock Market Move Just Before Major Legislation Moved Forward in Congress

Erin Coates July 9, 2021 at 11:27am
Path 27

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, bought up to approximately $11 million in big tech stocks in May and June, just before the House moved forward with an anti-tech package of bills.

He purchased $4.8 million worth of Google-parent Alphabet shares, up to $1 million worth of Amazon call options, and as much as $250,000 worth of Apple call options, according to a financial disclosure form filed last week.

Paul Pelosi also bought up to $5 million worth of call options from Nvidia, a technology company that designs Graphics processing units (GPUs).

Call options are financial contracts that give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase a stock or asset at a set price within a specific time period, according to Investopedia.

Paul Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar move was completed just weeks before the House Judiciary Committee passed six bipartisan antitrust bills — endorsed by Nancy Pelosi — aimed at big tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trending:
State Police Assisting in Hunt for Individuals Making 'False Claims' About 2020 Election

The “Ending Platform Monopolies Act” would restrict how big tech companies offer their products so that they don’t use their size to rule the market, according to Fortune.

Paul Pelosi’s timely transaction netted him $5.3 million from his Alphabet shares purchased a week before the last part of the six-part package was advanced, Fortune reported.

People on Twitter were quick to allege that Nancy Pelosi had engaged in insider trading, which refers to trading a public company’s stock based on non-public information.

The House Speaker’s office has denied any involvement in the stock transactions.

“The speaker has no involvement or prior knowledge of these transactions,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Fortune on Wednesday, adding that Pelosi doesn’t own any stock.

Nancy Pelosi is expected to bring the package of bills to a vote on the House floor later this year, the Examiner reported.

Related:
Pelosi Chooses Anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for Jan. 6 Committee in 'Unprecedented' Move

“There has been concern on both sides of the aisle about the consolidation of power of the tech companies, and this legislation is an attempt to address that,” she said during a news conference in late June about the bills, according to Politico.

“We are not going to ignore the consolidation that has happened and the concern that exists on both sides of the aisle.”

It is illegal for members of Congress to trade based on non-public information they gathered during their official duties, but it would be difficult to charge those members with insider trading, Forbes reported.

Is this an example of insider trading?

In order to charge a member of Congress with this crime, federal authorities must overcome the Speech or Debate Clause and prove “materiality” in novel circumstances, Forbes said.

The clause protects Congressional members from having to worry that whatever they say during legislative activities will implicate them in a lawsuit, according to The First Amendment Encyclopedia.

Evidence is considered material if it is offered to prove an element of a claim or defense that needs to be established for one side or the other to prevail, according to the Michigan law firm Plunkett Cooney.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Pelosi's Husband Made $11 Million Stock Market Move Just Before Major Legislation Moved Forward in Congress
'No One's Listening' as Transgender Inmates End Up in Women's Prisons, Take Part in Shocking Assaults on Female Prisoners
Rep Demands Removal of CRT-Teaching Military Academy Prof, Warns if We Let It Continue 'We Will Be Responsible for This Nation's Demise'
Google Faces Reckoning as 36 States and DC Join Onto Major Antitrust Suit
Martial Law Declared as Power Vacuum Leaves Haiti on the Brink
See more...

Conversation