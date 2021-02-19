The military commander picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the investigation into what went wrong with security at the Capitol prior to and during the Jan. 6 riot already has gone on the record blaming police officers for being “complicit” in the security breakdown.

Pelosi announced Monday that she is seeking a post-9/11-style commission to look into the incident.

The commission, per a letter the California Democrat sent to her colleagues, would “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says she will “establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to ‘investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex.’” From her letter to colleagues 👇 pic.twitter.com/KFL6mVeaXP — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 15, 2021

TRENDING: Biden Forces Out Prosecutor Investigating Powerful Democrats

Pelosi also announced she had tapped retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead a review of the building’s security process.

“It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,” she said in the letter, according to USA Today. “As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré’s interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.”

The problem with Honoré is he’s already apparently made up his mind about who is responsible for the security breach, which doesn’t bode well for an independent investigation.

The retired general has unmasked himself as a leftist activist in recent years as the rot of cultural Marxism has made its way into the upper ranks of the military.

Do you think Honoré should be disqualified from leading the investigation into the Capitol riot? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 91% (173 Votes) 9% (17 Votes)

Aside from tweets he deleted attacking conservatives and GOP lawmakers, Honoré has gone on the record blaming “complicit” police officers for the Capitol incursion, according to Fox News.

“I was surprised that the Pentagon did not have those troops on standby,” he told MSNBC immediately after the incursion. “The FBI had a major failure in their intelligence.”

“I think once this all gets uncovered, it was complicit actions by Capitol Police,” Honoré added — saying he believed it must be determined whether Steven Sund, former chief of the Capitol Police, was also “complicit along with the sergeant at arms in the House and the Senate.”

Honoré further suggested law enforcement officials “complied” because they “might have thought 45” — then-President Donald Trump — “was coming to the Capitol and they gave way to the protesters.”

How can this man possibly release any objective assessment after uttering those reactionary statements?

RELATED: Pelosi Picks Anti-Trump General Who Openly Mocks 2nd Amendment to Play Major Role in DC

How can a man who tweets rambling statements about “white privilege” and attacks Republican senators possibly be independent?

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Speaker Pelosi chose retired Gen. Russel Honore to review Capitol security in wake of January 6 riot. After some newly-discovered deleted tweets, including this one aimed at Sen. Hawley, Republicans say Honore seems a bit partisan… From @KCStar https://t.co/xf72mr9KAy pic.twitter.com/N9HonqmEL6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 18, 2021

Honoré at one point appeared to be an honorable military commander. He was a real “get the job done and get out” kind of guy, best-known for mobilizing men and material in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Honoré did an astounding job helping to bring order to Louisiana during the first week of September 2005 and after, when all hope for thousands seemed lost and more than 1,800 were killed in New Orleans. The city was transformed into a soup bowl of contaminated water dotted with submerged homes and helpless people stranded on rooftops and in the Superdome.

The officer and his men handled the operation like a precise military operation, and the evacuations and cleanup began.

Fifteen years later, retirement has shown us who Honoré really is: a partisan activist. Now, he has been given a mission from Pelosi that could see him help lawmakers make decisions that would shape policy. What could go wrong?

He apparently made up his mind about who was responsible for the Capitol incursion within hours, which in a sane world would disqualify him. But we don’t inhabit a sane world.

Like so many other biased leftists with microphones before them, Honoré’s first instinct following a tragedy was to blame police officers.

Now, he will be investigating them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.