Commentary

Pelosi's Response to Pushing Little Girl Makes It So Much Worse

 By Warner Todd Huston  June 28, 2022 at 12:24pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seemingly rude treatment of the preteen daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores just got worse as her staff tried to explain away what she did.

Pelosi stood with the Flores family for a photo op on June 21 after the newly elected Texas Republican congresswoman took her oath of office. But what she did to Flores’ daughter flew under the radar for a few days before people began to notice.

As the speaker was standing between Flores’ husband and the couple’s daughters, the video showed her pushing her bony elbow sharply into the young girl’s shoulder, seemingly shoving her back and away from the photo op.

The child, who is about 10 years old, stood gamely smiling for the photos and appeared unperturbed by the shove.

No one noticed this for a few days, but by the weekend, the video made the rounds on social media and many began commenting on Pelosi’s outrageous behavior.

For her part, Flores, who just won a historically Democratic district in an earthshaking election, took to Twitter on Sunday to note how proud she is of her stalwart daughter for being so gracious and strong in the face of such rudeness.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores wrote. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

A look at the video shows Pelosi seemingly pushing the Flores girl away from the focal point of the photo op. So the “explanation” of her actions that came on Monday seemed a bit hard to believe.

Do you think Pelosi should apologize for this incident?

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff posted a tweet excoriating the media for “misrepresenting” the speaker’s actions — and his claim about what she was “really” doing defies logic.

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” staffer Drew Hammill wrote.

If Pelosi was trying to “ensure” that the child was better seen during the photo op, the speaker wouldn’t have been elbowing her away from the center of the scene.

One would think Pelosi would have put her arm around the girl and brought her forward if she intended to help stop the girl from being hidden from the cameras.

Instead, the 82-year-old Democrat appeared to elbow the child back and away from the center of the scene.

For all of Pelosi’s braying about “the children, the children,” she sure didn’t seem very interested in the comfort of Mayra Flores’ daughter on that momentous day for the girl’s family.

You may also notice that Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff didn’t even offer a perfunctory apology if anyone was offended.

Worse, the speaker herself has refused to even comment, and now it’s been a full week since she rudely jostled the young girl.

One moment of humor did come out of the incident, though.

When Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy posted a slow-motion video of Pelosi’s rude elbow move with Flores’ daughter suddenly transforming into a certain theatrical NBA star, Flores replied, “Except my daughter didn’t flop like LeBron James!!”

Many, however, were outraged by Pelosi’s behavior:

As harsh as those comments are, Pelosi’s actions — and her staff’s explanation — sure don’t look good.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
