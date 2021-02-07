During her weekly news conference on Jan. 28, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared: “I do believe, and I have said this all along, that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside.”

The Jan. 6 incursion at the Capitol provided Democrats with an opportunity to paint Trump supporters as violent and dangerous extremists who pose a threat to their Democratic colleagues.

The first step in creating this perception was their insistence on the presence of 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington prior to the inauguration. Next, they demanded that thousands of troops remain in the city through March.

Inside the Capitol building, Pelosi had metal detectors installed that members of Congress must pass through before proceeding to the House floor. This measure is pure political theater and will provide no extra security at all.

Last week, the Democratic-controlled House passed H.R. 73, a measure that would impose a $5,000 fine on any member who fails “to complete security screening for entrance to the House chamber.” A second offense would double the fine to $10,000.

A senior Democratic aide confirmed to The New York Post on Friday that Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have each been hit with the fine and that Pelosi has docked $5,000 from their pay.

The Post reported that Gohmert who, on a single occasion had stepped out only to use the restroom, plans to appeal the fine. Gohmert issued a statement which said, “Unlike in the movie ‘The Godfather,’ there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun, so my reentry onto the House floor should have been a non-issue.”

In the meantime, it turns out that Pelosi herself has broken the rule, according to Republican reprsentatives. According to Fox News, Pelosi was seen entering the House floor on Thursday without going through the metal detectors.

That prompted Republican Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, Rodney Davis of Illinois and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, to pen a letter to the acting sergeant at arms about the infraction.

In the Twitter post below, Loudermilk provides a copy of their letter. The three ask the sergeant at arms to inform them once the fine has been assessed.

Myself, @RodenyDavis and @RepBryanSteil sent the following letter to the SAA asking them to fine @SpeakerPelosi $5,000 for breaking House rules she put into place. Yesterday, members witnessed Speaker Pelosi walking around the metal detectors prior to walking on the House floor. pic.twitter.com/viECe18Qy5 — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) February 5, 2021

It turns out that liberals aren’t so happy when the standards they apply to conservatives are turned on them. Here are some of the replies to Loudermilk’s tweet:

“What is wrong with you? This is how you represent us?”

“Proof, @RepLoudermilk? We operate on hard facts. Not petty attempts to get attention. … I’m assuming this is more pandering, propaganda, and #gaslighting. #ProveMeWrong … #FactsMatter”

“Wow…..aren’t you heroic.”

“You misspelled Rodney. Polite people list themselves last, not first, or did you not learn manners from your elders? Focus on the families who are losing their homes due to an economic crisis that your idol DJT let slip through his fingers. #sadBarry”

“You’re so cool! I hope you all behave better in third grade next year.”

Do these people possess even a modicum of self-awareness?

They ignore Pelosi’s nakedly political attempt to cast Republican members of Congress as dangerous individuals who need to be prevented from harming their Democratic colleagues. She has an unnecessary security screening system set up to allegedly protect members of her caucus from the violent “enemy within.”

Next, she fines two Republican members $5,000 each for skipping the checkpoint on a single occasion.

Yet, when Marie Antoinette herself is spotted sidestepping the screening, and is called out on it, the Republicans are accused of infantile behavior. (According to Fox’s report Saturday, “Pelosi’s office has not yet denied the account, despite requests for comment.”)

I’m not quite sure how much longer America can last with the glaring, and increasing, double standard between Democrats and Republicans.

The people who took Rep. Loudermilk to task for calling out Pelosi’s violation of H.R. 73, while ignoring what prefaced his action, are the “useful idiots” that are so important to any totalitarian regime.

Democratic despotism is casting a long, ominous and growing shadow over our nation.

It’s baffling that so many Americans are embracing it.

