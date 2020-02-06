Pelosi's Theatrics Exposed: Camera Caught Her Secretly Pre-Ripping SOTU Speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a show of ripping up the printed speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The tantrum may not have been as spontaneous as it seemed, however, with one camera angle showing Pelosi pre-ripping the speech halfway through Trump’s address.

During a touching tribute to cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh, Pelosi moved her copy of the speech out of view and gave it a slight tear, seemingly to make her planned theatrics at the end of Trump’s speech go off without a hitch.

Watch the footage below to see the move, one that wasn’t caught on other cameras.

This came before Trump told the story of Ellie Schneider, born prematurely at just 21 weeks; before he told of the tragic murder of Rocky Jones; and before celebrating the life of Kayla Mueller — one of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s victims.

It’s not like Pelosi couldn’t have known this — the very thing she ripped up was Trump’s speech highlighting these Americans.

Pictures taken after the move only confirm the small tears.

The pre-ripped paper can be seen waiting for Pelosi’s big moment in photographs taken from behind the House speaker.

Nancy Pelosi ‘pre-ripped’ pages of Trump’s SOTU speech, video shows https://t.co/e4bItGSTPt pic.twitter.com/Ef8YeIVGCx — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2020

Of course, we all know what happened after Trump’s speech was finished.

As Congress applauded the president, Pelosi stood and made a grand gesture of tearing up Trump’s speech.

Republicans and even some Democrats piled onto the House speaker for the move, seen as a breach of decorum and a generally classless move by one of the leaders of the United States.

Jody Jones, brother of the murdered Rocky Jones, said Pelosi’s stunt cut him deeply — it “felt like she ripped our hearts out.”

This wasn’t a spur of the moment thing for Pelosi. Her pre-ripping of the paper made it clear that this was a calculated move that she planned at least 40 minutes before the end of Trump’s speech.

This show from Pelosi, along with rumblings of a second impeachment attempt from within her party, only serve to underscore Democrats’ disastrous obsession with Trump.

