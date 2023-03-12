For those hoping for any sort of a reconciliation between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, nothing appears imminent.

That’s because the latest salvo from Pence makes it crystal clear that the former vice president still harbors quite a bit of resentment towards Trump over what had happened on Jan. 6.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence flatly said on Saturday at the Gridiron Dinner, per The Associated Press.

The Gridiron Dinner is an annual white-tie event, per the AP, that is often attended by politicians and journalists. According to Business Insider, the event is known for “its comedic atmosphere.”

Pence reportedly took advantage of that atmosphere by taking lighthearted jabs at numerous figures in the political world, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, per CNN.

But while those quips were apparently largely toothless, the same cannot be said about what Pence had to say about Trump, particularly in regards to the former president’s handling of Jan. 6.

“I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said, breaking his relative silence on the matter. While the former vice president has always separated himself from Trump on most matters involving Jan. 6, Pence had never unveiled such vitriol and venom until Saturday night.

Pence even took a deeply personal shot at Trump, questioning his faith.

“I read that some of those classified documents they found at Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president’s Bible,” Pence said. “Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there.”

Pence also appeared to take a shot at anyone who would even dare to ask questions about what exactly did happen on Jan. 6.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace,” Pence said. “And it mocks decency to portray it any other way.”

Many perceived the Saturday night “roast” of Trump as a preview of a potential 2024 Republican primary debate. While neither Pence nor his team have made any such formal announcement about a 2024 presidential bid yet, it’s been speculation that Pence will eventually do so.

Perhaps lending credence to the theory that Pence will eventually run for president, CNN noted some remarkably cozy remarks for the establishment media from the former vice president.

“We were able to stay at our post, in part, because you stayed at your post. The American people know what happened that day because you never stopped reporting,” Pence said.

“For what you do to preserve and strengthen this great democracy, you have my heartfelt thanks and I know the thanks of a grateful nation. Thanks for what you do to preserve freedom,” he added.

You won’t find Pence using that sort of flowery language when it comes to Trump, whom Pence also needled about legal woes.

“Honestly, I learned a lot working beside Donald Trump, like about subpoenas for instance,” Pence said.

Pence, coming off like a jilted wife there, isn’t just adding credence to his 2024 presidential prospects with his Saturday night comments.

The former vice president is also lending credence to the claims that he and Trump truly are going through a “nasty divorce.”

