Pence Brings Down the House with Biden Dig: 'Let Me Be Clear, I Am the Vice President'

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday slapped down a remark made the prior day from his predecessor, who had said, “I am the vice president.”

It all started Thursday during the Democratic debate in Houston, Texas, when former Vice President Joe Biden was asked by moderator Jorge Ramos about deportations that occurred under the Obama administration, according to The Daily Caller.

“The president did the best thing that was able to be done a the time,” Biden said.

“How about you?” Ramos said.

“I’m the vice president of the United States,” Biden replied.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Walks Out of News Conference over Impeachment Questions

Joe Biden: “I’m the Vice President of the United States.” FACT CHECK: FALSE#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/J0wOeog0ti — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 13, 2019

Addressing House Republicans on Friday during a speech in Baltimore, Pence issued his response.

Is Joe Biden fit to be president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (1 Votes) 99% (186 Votes)

“By the way — I heard my predecessor said that, he was answering a question about his years in the White House and he said ‘I’m the vice president of the United States,’” Pence told the lawmakers.

“So let me be clear,” Pence added, “I am the vice president of the United States of America.”

Pence, who pointed to himself as he said that last line, had to pause his speech for a few moments to wait until the audience was done applauding.

Watch below:

.@VP Pence: “I heard my predecessor said, he was answering a question about his years in the White House, he said, ‘I’m the Vice President of the United States.’ So, let me be clear, I am the Vice President of the United States.” Full video here: https://t.co/qAByz6o9LV pic.twitter.com/vwNPkpu5ka — CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2019

RELATED: Former Obama Guru Axelrod Slams Biden over Pre-Debate Video, Quickly Tries To Take It Back

Speaking to House GOP, @VP got a standing ovation when he said he heard Joe Biden at last night’s debate, according to print pooler @mgroppe. “He said, `I’m the vice president of the United States.’” Pence said. “So let me be clear, I am the vice president of the United States.” — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) September 13, 2019

In Baltimore now, @VP Pence references @JoeBiden debate performance and Biden comment in present tense that he is vice president. Pence said “Let me be clear, I am the vice president of the United States. We got that out of the way” — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) September 13, 2019

VP Pence mentions hearing @JoeBiden say in last night’s debate that “I’m the Vice President of the United States,” to which Pence declared, “let me be clear – I am the Vice President of the United States.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 13, 2019

“We got that out of the way,” Pence added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.