Pence Brings Down the House with Biden Dig: 'Let Me Be Clear, I Am the Vice President'

By Joe Setyon
Published September 13, 2019 at 11:48am
Vice President Mike Pence on Friday slapped down a remark made the prior day from his predecessor, who had said, “I am the vice president.”

It all started Thursday during the Democratic debate in Houston, Texas, when former Vice President Joe Biden was asked by moderator Jorge Ramos about deportations that occurred under the Obama administration, according to The Daily Caller.

“The president did the best thing that was able to be done a the time,” Biden said.

“How about you?” Ramos said.

“I’m the vice president of the United States,” Biden replied.

Addressing House Republicans on Friday during a speech in Baltimore, Pence issued his response.

“By the way — I heard my predecessor said that, he was answering a question about his years in the White House and he said ‘I’m the vice president of the United States,’” Pence told the lawmakers.

“So let me be clear,” Pence added, “I am the vice president of the United States of America.”

Pence, who pointed to himself as he said that last line, had to pause his speech for a few moments to wait until the audience was done applauding.

Watch below:

“We got that out of the way,” Pence added.

