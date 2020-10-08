Login
Pence Destroys Biden's Record: He'd Have Killed 2 Million People Fighting COVID

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 7, 2020 at 7:16pm
Vice President Mike Pence made a vigorous defense of the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate and sought to undermine the case that a Biden administration would have handled the pandemic better.

Pence pointed to the swine flu outbreak in the United States during the first year of President Barack Obama’s administration, saying millions of Americans would have died if the virus had been as deadly.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden was helping coordinate the administration’s response, Politico reported.

“It was 2009 the swine flu arrived in the United States,” Pence recounted.

“Thankfully it ended up not being as lethal as the coronavirus, but before the end of the year when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States, not seven and a half million people contracted the swine flu, 60 million Americans contracted the swine flu.”

“If the swine flu had been as lethal as the coronavirus in 2009 when Joe Biden was vice president, we would have lost 2 million American lives.”

Pence then noted that Biden’s own chief of staff at the time, Ron Klain, said just last year it was nothing but “luck” that only approximately 12,000 Americans died.

“It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history,” Klain said, according to Politico.

“It had nothing to do with us doing anything right. It just had to do with luck. If anyone thinks that this can’t happen again, they don’t have to go back to 1918, they just have to go back to 2009, 2010 and imagine a virus with a different lethality, and you can just do the math on that,” Klain added.

Harris argued a Biden administration would handle the coronavirus better than President Donald Trump has, though Pence pointed out that Biden’s plan does not offer any significant difference from what the Trump administration is doing.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
