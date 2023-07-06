Share
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, seen in a June 24 photo, said he does not think the leading Republican candidates understand the need for the U.S. to support Ukraine. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Mike Pence Says Others 'Just Don't Understand' Why We Need to Support Ukraine

 By Brandon Poulter  July 6, 2023 at 7:17am
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump do not understand the implications of their calls for limited intervention in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

Pence held a campaign event Wednesday in Sioux Falls, Iowa, where he said that America’s support of Ukraine sends a signal to China that military aggression in Asia will not be tolerated, according to the AP.

While Pence said he does not support American troops on the ground in Ukraine, he called for continued support in Ukraine, saying that Trump and DeSantis are off the mark in signaling their lack of support for the war.

“With all due respect, I think the former president and the governor of Florida just don’t understand Americans’ national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military,” Pence told the AP.

“If we don’t stand apart, if we don’t give the Ukrainian military what they need to defeat and repel the Russian invasion, I’m convinced that the second half of the 21st century will look a great deal more like the first half of the 20th century,” he continued.

Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine last week, touring the country and showing his support for American supplies and funds to Ukraine.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been dovish so far on the Ukraine war. DeSantis responded to a Tucker Carlson questionnaire saying, “While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence and checking the economic, cultural and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.”

Trump responded to the same questionnaire by saying, “Start by telling Europe that they must pay at least equal to what the U.S. is paying to help Ukraine.

Should the United States pull all support for Ukraine?

“They must also pay us, retroactively, the difference,” he added. “At a staggering 125 Billion Dollars, we are paying 4 to 5 times more, and this fight is far more important for Europe than it is for the U.S. Next, tell Ukraine that there will be little more money coming from us, UNLESS RUSSIA CONTINUES TO PROSECUTE THE WAR.”

An East Carolina University poll showed in June that Trump is the leading contender in the race for the Republican nomination, with 59 percent supporting him in a Republican primary. The same poll showed DeSantis at 15 percent. Pence came in at 5 percent.

Democratic President Joe Biden has been hawkish on the war in Ukraine, continuing to show his support for the Ukrainians, sending tanks, and signing billions of dollars of aid packages.

DeSantis and Trump did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

