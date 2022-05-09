President Joe Biden’s effort to trash the patriotic MAGA movement reveals the desperation of a flailing and floundering administration, according to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence responded to Biden’s attacks on the movement, known by the acronym for former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan, during an interview with Fox News on Saturday prior to speaking at Patrick Henry College in Virginia.

“Let me tell you about this ultra MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are,” Biden said during a news conference last week.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history,” he said.







Pence’s defense came despite efforts to paint him as a critic of the MAGA movement following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when some narratives pointed to the then-vice president as a target of those who stormed the Capitol.

“With all due respect, President Biden sounds desperate,” Pence said. “It sounds like the rhetoric of an administration grasping for straws.”

“I mean, look, the president’s approval rating speaks for itself. He is exploring … the bowels of American approval numbers in modern history. And it’s because the American people see the failed policies of this administration at home and abroad,” he said.

Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’ https://t.co/Es2HayLeCz — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2022



Pence said Biden’s efforts to trash the MAGA movement smeared millions of Americans.

Do you agree with Pence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (214 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

“And I think there’s no amount of, you know, any effort by this administration to demean the 74 million people that supported this [MAGA] movement. And millions of Americans who know our economy can be strong, our borders can be secure, and that … America can be respected on the world stage and our values can be respected in our courts, [values] that they love,” he said, according to Fox News.

The former vice president said Biden will spur MAGA supporters to even more activism by demeaning them.

“That kind of rhetoric [by Biden] will only serve to motivate people that share our values and our vision for the country to turn out to vote,” Pence said.

“Now with regard to its impact on elections, I must tell you that, look, the failed policies of the Biden administration are almost too many to recount,” he said. “The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the emboldening of the enemies of freedom around the world. The inflation at a 40-year high, the worst border crisis in history, a crime wave in our cities. All are a testament to the failed left-wing policies of the Biden administration.”

“And I fully expect that voters are going to carry their strong feelings about that into the voting booth.”

Pence said the renewed debate over abortion that has come amid a leaked draft opinion that indicates five justices could support overturning the Roe v. Wade decision crystallizes the differences between parties.

Mike Pence: Supreme Court May Send Roe v. Wade to ‘Ash Heap of History’ | National Review https://t.co/yqlXU5gkax — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 7, 2022

“I honestly believe that there is no more important issue in the life of the nation than the sanctity of life,” he said. “And so for me, that’s … where this debate lies.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.