Pence Tells Mueller, ‘It’s Time to Wrap It Up’

Vice President Mike Pence has a simple message for Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into allegations of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Wrap it up.

In an interview that aired Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show, Pence told Andrea Mitchell that while he respects the work of Mueller’s team, the investigation has dragged on far too long.

“You know, our administration has been fully cooperating with the special counsel and we’ll continue to. What I think is that it’s been about a year since this investigation began,” the vice president told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell.

“Our administration has provided more than a million documents; we’ve fully cooperated in it, and in the interest of the country, I think it’s time to wrap it up. And I would very respectfully encourage the special counsel and his team to bring their work to completion.”

May 17 will mark one-year anniversary of the investigation. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said earlier this week that Mueller is aware of his investigation’s pacing.

“I think he’s getting sensitive to the fact they’ve gone on a little bit too long,” Giuliani told Politico. “He’s certainly getting a certain degree of questioning about that. I’m not so concerned about that as l am about let’s see some kind of road to a close.”

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Trump accused Mueller of dragging out the investigation in order to influence November’s midterm elections.

Is this Phony Witch Hunt going to go on even longer so it wrongfully impacts the Mid-Term Elections, which is what the Democrats always intended? Republicans better get tough and smart before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Mueller faces no deadline to complete his probe.

Pence was also asked about the issues facing Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose office was raided by the FBI April 9. This week, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, alleged a company created by Cohen received more than $4 million from companies including AT&T, Novartis and Korea Aerospace Industries. Cohen’s attorneys said the allegation contained “numerous inaccurate statements.”

Pence declined to comment about the allegations against Cohen, saying it’s a “private matter.”

“Well, what I can say is that that private matter is something I don’t have any knowledge about. I think the White House issued a statement saying the same,” he said.

Giuliani said in an interview Sunday with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that Trump wants to testify before Mueller, but the president’s legal team has advised him against doing so for fear he would be treated fairly.

“It’s only prosecutable if they have some built-up, manipulated evidence to prove the president didn’t tell the truth,” he said of Mueller’s investigation.

