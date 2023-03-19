Pence Wastes No Time in Coming to Trump's Defense as Arrest Rumors Swirl

Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the defense of the president he served under.

Pence defended former President Donald Trump as reports emerged suggesting Trump is going to be arrested by New York law enforcement this week.

Trump’s former running mate expressed his shock at the potential charge, likening it to a political prosecution.

“Like many Americans, I’m just, I’m taken aback,” Pence told “Breitbart News Saturday” in a radio interview.

Pence further criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for focusing on Trump, instead of New York City’s violent crime.

“You have a major crime wave in New York, especially in New York City. You have literally a Democratic Party that’s literally dismantled the criminal justice system in that city, undercut the NYPD, and this is what the Manhattan DA says is their top priority,” Pence said of Bragg.

“It reeks of the kind of political prosecution that that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call. And one thing I know is — I know that former President Trump can take care of himself.”

It’s expected that Bragg will charge Trump in connection to alleged payments made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels. Trump indicated that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in a Saturday Truth Social post.

Pence further qualified that endeavors to prosecute Trump are “not what the American people are focused on,” urging focus on the economy and the illegal immigration crisis blighting the U.S southern border.

“Call them out on the politicization but also stay focused on the real issues facing the American people,” Pence said of Bragg and the Justice Department.

The relationship between Trump and Pence has soured since the end of their administration.

Pence has criticized Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbance, calling for Republicans to move beyond Trump in the 2024 presidential primaries.

Pence went so far as to state that Trump’s actions personally endangered him.

The Indiana Republican cautioned protesters against engaging in violence in reaction to Trump’s arrest, speaking amid appearances in Iowa.

@Mike_Pence on Trump calling for protests as indictment looms: “We respect the right of Americans to let their voice be heard…But we want to send a message: violence will not be tolerated. Anyone that would engage in violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” pic.twitter.com/t5Lz0SAiPT — Amanda Rooker KCCI (@ARookerKCCI) March 18, 2023

Trump called on his supporters to protest against his potential arrest.

