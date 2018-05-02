Pence’s Comments on Arpaio Ignite Media Firestorm

Vice President Mike Pence’s praise of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at an event near Phoenix on Tuesday night drew a strong response from several mainstream media outlets.

Pence gave a shout-out to the former lawman and current U.S. Senate candidate at an event in Tempe, Arizona, saying he was a “tireless champion of strong borders and the rule of law.”

Pence added that Arpaio is “a great friend of this president … who spent a lifetime in law enforcement. … I am honored to have you here!”

"I'm honored to have you here." Vice President Mike Pence recognizes ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio during a tax policy event in Arizona, calling Arpaio a "tireless champion of strong borders and the rule of law." pic.twitter.com/tzmS3sKPnN — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 1, 2018

Arpaio was one of the first Arizona political figures to endorse Trump during his 2016 presidential bid, and one of the few to do so during the Republican primary.

Last August, Trump pardoned Arpaio for a misdemeanor contempt of court conviction concerning alleged racial profiling of Latinos by his deputies.

The sheriff denied the charge and argued his department was in compliance with a 2013 court order regarding the matter. Arpaio stated his officers were only checking the immigration status of those detained for other suspected criminal activity.

Arpaio further contended that the Obama Justice Department filed a politically motivated criminal complaint against him just weeks before his November 2016 reelection bid in order to help his Democrat opponent defeat him.

He added that federal prosecutors chose a misdemeanor charge for the purpose of preventing him from receiving a jury trial. U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, specifically denied Arpaio’s request for one and found the lawman guilty herself.

Numerous media outlets castigated Pence for his favorable comments about Arpaio.

CNN tweeted, “Mike Pence did a dumb thing in Arizona. And yes, Joe Arpaio was involved.”

In the attached linked story, CNN’s Chris Cillizza contended that Pence’s comments were dumb because Arpaio does not respect the rule of law, based on his 2017 conviction and the previous court ruling against him. Further, Cillizza suggested that Pence should not be giving Arpaio’s Senate bid a boost by singling him out in the contested Republican primary.

Mike Pence did a dumb thing in Arizona. And, yes, Joe Arpaio was involved | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/9jrKN03A8z pic.twitter.com/1EYW4by74e — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 2, 2018

Arpaio is currently in a three-way race with former state Sen. Kelli Ward and Congresswoman Martha McSally.

Cillizza argued that a Arpaio win in the primary would make for a harder general election contest for Republicans against Democrat Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema.

Other media outlets hammered Pence’s praise of Arpaio too.

New York Magazine ran the headline, “Mike Pence Praises Notorious Criminal as Tireless Champion of the ‘Rule of Law.'”

Likewise, Esquire published a story with the title, “Oh, You Think President Mike Pence Would Bring Things Back To Normal?” The story focused primarily on the vice president’s comments about Arpaio.

Even some conservative outlets took shots at Pence.

The Washington Examiner ran a piece describing Arpaio as a “stain on his party.”

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is a stain on his party. So why did Vice President Pence honor him? https://t.co/UQGsp8Q0ae by @SirajAHashmi pic.twitter.com/99UTmhrZbE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 2, 2018

The Weekly Standard’s Charles Sykes — who was counted among the Never-Trumpers in 2016 and remains a frequent critic of the president — wrote that Pence’s comments about Arpaio clearly show he has been “corrupted” by Trump.

Arpaio, 85, has pledged to fully support Trump’s agenda and promised to only serve one term if elected.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls in the race shows McSally with a slight lead at 32 percent, followed closely by Ward 31 percent, and Arpaio not too far behind at 24 percent. The primary election is slated for August.

