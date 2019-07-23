Pence’s Mysterious Last-Minute Cancellation Was Caused by a Drug-Dealing Former NFL Player

Earlier this month, Vice President Mike Pence canceled a trip to New Hampshire at the last minute without giving any explanation.

Now, it appears the journey was scrapped because Pence was moments away from shaking hands with an alleged drug dealer, Politico reported.

Pence was scheduled to speak at the Granite Recovery Center headquarters in New Hampshire, where he was set to address the “opioid crisis and illegal drug flow in New Hampshire.”

However, the vice president had to abruptly end the trip. When word got out that the flight had been canceled, Pence’s aides were quiet on the details as to why.

At that time, President Donald Trump addressed the issue and said, “You’ll know in about two weeks.”

“There was a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire,” he told reporters.

The “problem” involved a person Pence was supposed to meet when he stepped off Air Force Two in Manchester, New Hampshire.

That individual was former New York Giants player Jeff Hatch.

Hatch had been under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for moving more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl across state lines.

On Friday, Hatch pleaded guilty to the drug charges in federal court, where he now faces up to four years in prison.

He had been working at the opioid addiction treatment center in southern New Hampshire where Pence was scheduled to visit, Politico reported.

Hatch was an outspoken advocate against drugs and often spoke to students about the dangers of using them.

He would often tell of how drugs ultimately ended his career in the National Football League.

Just two months before being caught with fentanyl, he told a group of students that he became addicted to opioids after suffering an injury to his back.

“For me, that worked, but then I made the realization that if I were able to take a couple more, it would cure emotional pain, along with the physical pain,” he told the students.

“If you suffer from it, talk about it. Let it be known, because that is why we are all here helping. We know it exists, we know it’s real, and you are not less-than because we have it.”

