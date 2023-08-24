Pence's 'Rookie' Attack Draws Overwhelming Boos During Heated Clash with Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Vice President Mike Pence was booed on Wednesday during the Fox News’ Republican primary debate in Milwaukee after he called candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a “rookie.”

Ramaswamy said as president he would unleash America’s energy sector in order to drive down prices.

The declaration was made following comments from Pence about inflation. Ramaswamy had vowed to declare “war” against the “federal administrative state.”

Pence and Ramaswamy then engaged in a back-and-forth.

During the exchange, Pence stated, “I was a House conservative leader before it was cool.”

Pence then attacked President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and went after Ramaswamy over his age and background in the private sector.

“Joe Biden has weakened this country at home and abroad,” Pence said. “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie …”

Was Pence wrong to attack Ramaswamy by calling him a “rookie"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 87% (27 Votes) No: 13% (4 Votes)

Pence’s response was cut off by booing from the crowd, as well as interjections from other candidates.

The former vice president was not the only one booed. At the start of the debate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson were also booed by the crowd.

Ramaswamy was later booed after he declared he was the only candidate on the stage who was not “bought and paid for.”

Vivek getting booed big time when he said he was the only one on the stage who wasn’t bought and paid for. Yikes! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 24, 2023

Former President Donald Trump chose not to participate in the debate and instead sat down for a prerecorded interview with Tucker Carlson.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.