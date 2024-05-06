A pastor found himself looking down the barrel of a gun Sunday when a man rushed the front of his church during the sermon.

Video of the incident posted to the church’s Facebook page showed Pastor Glenn Germany preaching at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, when a man entered the frame of the video pointing a gun at Germany.

What was not seen is the moment the man — identified by police as Bernard Polite of North Braddock — pulled the trigger, according to KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh.

“I thank God because only God stopped and jammed this gun,” Germany said.

“I’m thankful to God that I’m still here, because he definitely pulled the trigger,” the pastor said, according to WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh.

Germany ducked for cover as the gunman stepped over an altar rail and advanced upon the pulpit.

At that point, Deacon Clarence McCallister leaped the rail and tackled the gunman.

Germany then joined in to take the gun away and hold the man until police arrived.

“[T]hank GOD for Deacon Clarence Mccallister the true GOD Sent Hero,” the pastor posted on Facebook along with a video of the incident.

The gunman appears just after the 2:00 mark:







McCallister said it seemed necessary.

“There’s something that needs to be done and I jumped up and handled my business,” he told KDKA.

Germany said the gunman “was just dealing with spirits he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody.”

“I started to begin to preach and all of a sudden, from my left-hand side, I saw him move from the back to the front of the church, and he set up in the front corner of the church and smiled at me,” the pastor told WTAE.

“All of a sudden, I just saw a gun pointing right at me. And at that point, all I could try to do is run for cover,” he said.

Germany said the gunman, who faces charges of aggravated assault and attempted homicide, apologized — and the pastor forgave him.

A criminal complaint said the 26-year-old gunman told police he sought to shoot Germany because “God told him to do it.”

Should churches increase security measures? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1155 Votes) No: 4% (45 Votes)

Police reported that on Sunday evening, the body of Derek Polite, 56, was found in Bernard Polite’s home in North Braddock.

The time of Polite’s death and the relationship between the two men was not established as of Monday morning.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.