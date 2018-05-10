Pennsylvania Republican Primary Poll – 2018

The Western Journal conducted a political survey gathering information on the Pennsylvania 2018 Republican Primary Election. Of the more than 12,810,000 people currently living in Pennsylvania, 9,080,000 are on Facebook and 2,352,000 are Republicans.

The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 2,352,000 Republicans in Pennsylvania.

The poll consisted of 3 different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.

The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.

The results are as follows from the 1,006 respondents:

1. Do you intend to vote in the May 15th Republican Primary in Pennsylvania?

Yes- 96.5%

No- 1.9%

Other- 1.6%

2. Please tell us who you will vote for in the Republican Primary for Governor in Pennsylvania?

Undecided- 29.9%

Scott Wagner- 28.9%

Paul Mango- 28.9%

Other- 7.8%

Laura Ellsworth- 4.5%

3. Are you registered to vote in Pennsylvania?

Yes- 99.3%

No- 0.6%

Other- 0.1%

4. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?

Yes- 97.0%

Other- 1.5%

No- 1.5%

RELATED: Calif. College Republicans Face Funding Cut, Redistribution to Black Student Union

5. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:

Republican- 84.3%

Independent- 8.7%

Other- 5.9%

Democrat- 1.0%

6. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:

Pro-Life- 78.9%

Pro-Choice- 9.5%

Undecided- 5.9%

Other- 5.6%

7. Regarding taxes, do you want:

Your Taxes Decreased- 96.9%

Other- 2.9%

Your Taxes Increased- 0.2%

8. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?

No- 99.1%

Yes- 0.6%

Other- 0.3%

9. What is your gender?

Male- 53.8%

Female-46.2%

10. Are you better off now than you were 2 years ago?

Yes- 80.2%

No- 11.4%

Other- 8.4%

11. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?

Yes- 97.8%

Other- 1.3%

No- 0.9%

12. What is your age?

60 or older- 41.1%

50-59- 31.7%

40-49- 14.2%

30-39- 8.3%

21-29- 3.8%

18-20- 0.7%

17 or younger- 0.2%

13. Which race/ethnicity best describes you?

White/Caucasian- 94.1%

Multiple ethnicity/Other- 3.5%

Hispanic- 1.1%

American Indian or Alaska Native- 0.8%

Black or African American- 0.4%

Asian/Pacific Islander- 0.2%

14. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:

Has an illegal immigration problem- 98.5%

Other- 0.9%

Does not have an illegal immigration problem- 0.6%

15. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?

Married- 61.1%

Divorced- 12.9%

Single, never married- 8.6%

Single, but cohabiting with a significant other- 6.7%

Widowed- 6.0%

In Domestic Partnership or Civil Union- 3.0%

Separated- 1.6%

16. What is the highest level of education you have completed?

Graduated from high school- 34.1%

Graduated from college- 16.9%

2 years of college- 15.4%

1 year of college- 13.4%

Completed graduate school- 8.9%

Some graduate school- 4.9%

3 years of college- 4.4%

11th Grade- 0.8%

Did not attend school- 0.7%

9th Grade- 0.3%

9th Grade- 0.3%

10th Grade- 0.2%

1st-8th Grade- 0%

17. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?

No- 79.8%

Yes- 20.2%

18. Do you believe that the Republicans will keep their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives?

Yes- 87.1%

Other- 7.8%

No- 5.1%

19. Do you believe that the Republicans will keep their majority in the U.S. Senate?

Yes- 87.8%

Other- 6.8%

No- 5.4%

20. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?

$0-$9,999- 15.8%

$20,000-$29,999- 13.1%

$10,000-$19,999- 10.8%

$40,000-$49,999- 9.9%

$30,000-$39,999- 9.9%

$50,000-$59,999- 8.7%

$100,000 or more- 7.2%

$60,000-$69,999- 6.8%

Other- 6.4%

$70,000-$79,999- 5.6%

$80,000-$89,999- 4.2%

$90,000-$99,999- 1.5%

The information, comments, and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allows The Western Journal to invite likely Republican Primary Voting Facebook registrants in Pennsylvania, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those that respond to Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the May 15, 2018 Primary.

Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.