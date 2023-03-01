Pennsylvania Republicans Call on Fetterman to Show Himself on Camera to Prove He Is 'Alive and Well' or Resign

The Republican Party of Washington County, Pennsylvania, issued a statement Monday on Facebook calling for Sen. John Fetterman to appear on camera to “show us he is alive and well.”

Washington County, in the far southwest of Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, is home to 200,000 residents, or about 1.5% of the state’s population. Republican Mehmet Oz won the county by more than 13 points in November, though Fetterman defeated him in statewide voting by about 5 points.

“Because of the now confirmed lies that were told during the 2022 general election regarding the health of Senator John Fetterman, as well as the threats made against a journalist who interviewed him, the Washington County Republican Party refuses to take assurances from the Office of the Senator or Democrat operatives that Fetterman is able to carry out his duties as Senator,” party chairman Sean Logue wrote on Facebook.

“As such, we call upon Senator Fetterman to appear on camera to show us he is alive and well, and if he is unable to do so, we call upon our elected Representatives in Washington, Senator Casey and Congressman Reschenthaler, to intervene immediately.

“Ultimately, if Fetterman is unable or unwilling to carry out his duties as a United States Senator, then we ask for his resignation and call for a special election to be held this year; no more lies or games,” it concluded.

Fetterman remains in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to an update from his office Monday.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May.

He was evaluated on Feb. 16 by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, and checked himself in for symptoms of clinical depression, according to CBS.

Fetterman has suffered from depression “off and on” throughout his life, according to Adam Jentleson, the senator’s chief of staff, noting it had become more frequent.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” Joe Calvello, a representative of Fetterman’s office, said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

“He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news,” he said. “We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes.”

“However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update,” he said.

Calvello said the office was working as usual.

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania,” Calvello said. “Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks.”

NBC quoted what it said was “a close senior aide” as saying Fetterman’s stay was likely to be lengthy until doctors were certain they had achieved the correct dosage for the medicine Fetterman would be taking.

The aide said Fetterman has been struggling with the changes that have taken place in his life and questioning his self-worth.

