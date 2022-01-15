On the heels of reports that the Biden administration is bringing illegal immigrants into Pennsylvania through flights that arrive in the middle of the night, some Republican state legislators want to send them across one more border.

Republican state Sen. Mario Scavello said he will propose legislation that would send illegal immigrants dumped in Pennsylvania by the Biden administration into Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano is co-sponsoring the legislation, according to a release on his website.

Lou Barletta, a Republican who is seeking to run for governor of Pennsylvania, said flights landed in Valley International Airport in Allentown on Dec. 30 after a planeload of illegal immigrants landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Christmas Day, according to the Daily Mail.

“The incredible secrecy and disregard for Pennsylvanians continues. First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into Northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights,” Barletta said.

“But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice.

According to a memorandum on the Pennsylvania State Senate website earlier this month, Scavello said his legislation was developed “in response to many news reports and many concerned citizens who have reached out to my office regarding the relocation of illegal immigrants into their communities in the past, now and in the future.”

‘The federal government has relocated an unknown number of illegal immigrants to states across the nation, including Pennsylvania, and at the same time they have failed to provide information that ensures the safety of Pennsylvania citizens,” Scavello wrote.

“The open-border policy of the Presidents Administration has created a health crisis as well as a financial crisis, and states across the nation are being forced to pay for the reckless abandonment of the rule of law. What is most concerning is that Governor Wolf has jeopardized the safety and security of Pennsylvania residents by enabling this and by not acting on this, he is aligning himself with such policies.”

Scavello then honed in on Biden after calling out Wolf, a Democrat.

“How many illegal immigrants has the President relocated to his own home state of Delaware? If it is good enough for Pennsylvania, then why not redirect the relocation to Delaware. Consequently, I am proposing legislation, similar to a proposal in the state of Florida , which would implement a transportation program for the unauthorized relocation of illegal immigrants in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to the state of Delaware,” Scavello wrote on the Senate website.

Great report by ⁦@RaheemKassam⁩ – more of Biden’s secret flights spiriting illegal migrants around the country – every night, usually after midnight: U.S. Govt Chartered Christmas ‘Ghost Flights’ to Carry Illegal Migrants into Pennsylvania. https://t.co/rbPo2tmMHC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 27, 2021

Mastriano said on his website that based on data supplied by the office of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted 938 flights in fiscal 2021 that brought about 52,000 illegal immigrants to multiple places throughout the country, including Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The data showed 11 flights went to Philadelphia.

“I think these findings are just the tip of the iceberg,” Mastriano said. “We need to further examine the total number of illegal immigrants being sent to PA by plane and bus. We also need to look at how much this is costing taxpayers and if Governor Wolf and Attorney General Shapiro were notified of the flights beforehand. Did they decline to inform the public?”

In a letter, Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson to supply some answers.

“I am extremely concerned by recent reports that the federal government has flown illegal immigrants to the Wilkes Barre-Scranton International Airport… It is my understanding that a total of 130 immigrants, 118 minors and 12 adults, arrived aboard an iAero charter flight on Friday, December 17 and were subsequently transported on buses from a private hangar,” Meuser wrote, according to Fox News.

