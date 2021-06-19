Pennsylvania Senate Leader Says 2020 Election Audit Is a 'Very Real Possibility'

A key Pennsylvania state Senate Republican this week ever so gingerly dipped his toe into the waters of a possible election recount.

Senate State Government Committee Chairman Dave Argall met Wednesday with activists seeking a full audit of the November election.

Pennsylvania was among the states targeted by former President Donald Trump, who alleged that there were irregularities in the state. Trump’s lawyers were never able to provide sufficient proof to block the results, which gave the state’s electoral votes to President Joe Biden.

Argall’s committee oversees elections and has subpoena power.

He called an audit a “very real possibility” Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

“There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two and we hope to have some more detail,” Argall said he told the activists.

The Pennsylvania Department of State gave itself a passing mark on the election, ruling that after its review there was “strong evidence” that the vote was correct.

Argall said he does not see the “damage in doing it one more time to try to answer the concerns that people have,” according to The Philidelphia Inquirer.

Argall said he not seeking to change White House residents at this late date.

“The results are the results,” Argall said Friday.

“The Electoral College has spoken, you know the president has been sworn in. I understand that’s a reality,” he said.

But Argall indicated that he remained trouble by how the 2020 process unfolded, saying that the state’s executive and judicial branches “completely ignored” the intent of lawmakers when a 2019 election law was passed.

“Do I have 100% confidence … that everything was perfect? No, I’d really like us to take a detailed review of that,” Argall said.

“That’s why we’re looking at changing pieces of the election legislation, and it’s also why I think it wouldn’t hurt at all to go back, do that audit, and say, ‘How exactly did that work out?’”

Argall also said that restoring confidence in the process might not be a bad idea.

“I don’t know why people are so mistrusting of the results. I just know that they are,” he said.

Arizona is currently undergoing an audit of the results from Maricopa County Three Pennsylvania legislators have visited Arizona to see how that state went about its audit.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.