Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are launching their review of the 2020 election by getting into the details of who actually voted.

The state Senate inquiry, led by its GOP majority, wants to review every communication between state election officials and those in every county, according to Spotlight PA.

Lawmakers also plan to subpoena data as of November showing the name, address and partial Social Security number of every registered voter. Overall, the subpoena lists 17 different types of information being sought.

Here’s the subpoena, for those interested. pic.twitter.com/RRnYlvGFz6 — Danielle Ohl (@DTOhl) September 14, 2021

The subpoena will also seek to learn how each voter actually voted last fall and in a May primary election, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“That’s where you get to the bottom of whether there was any fraud: Who showed up to vote, and were they properly registered to vote?” state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said.

“You get a lot of allegations, and the only way you sort of find that out is if you actually look at it,” he said.

Corman said the review is not a wild and crazy fishing expedition, but a serious investigation using data that has already been generated.

Are you comfortable with the integrity of last fall's elections? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (5 Votes) No: 99% (728 Votes)

“The governor made us spend tens of millions if not hundreds of millions on these new voting machines. They all have a paper trail. Well, what’s that paper trail for other than to review the last election, or the election process?” he said.

Although the GOP-led review has been attacked by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf as the harbinger of chaos, Corman said Republicans “want to be very careful about this process so that we don’t cause any undue consequences.”

In the aftermath of last fall’s presidential election, the campaign of former President Donald Trump alleged, but could not prove in court, that President Joe Biden won the state only because of fraud. Although Trump has maintained that allegation long after the election, Corman sidestepped any connection between his efforts and Trump’s claims.

“I have a lot of concerns about the performance of the Department of State during the election,” he said.

“I think they weaponized the Department of State and it was the most partisan performance that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Whether you can quantify that into 80,000 votes, I have no knowledge of that, and nor do I claim that.”

“What I do claim is: The Department of State acted inappropriately, and we’re going to continue to work to make sure that never happens again,” he said.

Corman said the state Senate will hire a contractor for the review.

“I hope to have someone under contract in the very near future,” he said Tuesday.

Although he said the GOP wants a firm with “investigative abilities” he said that experience auditing elections might not be a major factor.

“I don’t know how much experience is out there for auditing elections, right?” he said. “I don’t know there’s a lot that has been done over time.”

Although Pennsylvania legislators have been in contact with legislators in Arizona who were performing an election review, Corman said the process will be different.

“I’m not looking to Arizona. If we learn some things after they’re completed, that might be helpful, we’ll certainly find out,” Corman said. “This is Pennsylvania-specific. And whether what we’re doing actually meets the legal term of ‘forensic’ or not, I’m not sure. But what we’re gonna do is do a thorough investigation, and go with credibility, so that people can have [faith] in the results.”

It is frustrating to see Governor Wolf throwing around baseless insults about the legislature’s efforts to examine the colossal failures of his Department of State. His empty rhetoric will not stop us from doing our jobs fairly and honestly. https://t.co/7RonY8IDBh — Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) September 13, 2021

Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said in an e-mail that administration officials “continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials and infrastructure, and undermine confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona style circus to Pennsylvania.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.