A Pennsylvania welfare office supervisor is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in food assistance benefits and trading stolen EBT cards for crack cocaine, prosecutors said Monday.

Welfare office worker accused of stealing $20k in food stamps and trading EBT cards for crack. Sheila McDonald, 46, was the EBT coordinator at a Pennsylvania welfare office. Her job was to keep the EBT cards secure. She allegedly activated 48 cards meant for families. Those cards were used 270+ times for $20,558 in food benefits. Video allegedly shows her using 1 family’s card to shop and take out cash. A witness says she paid him in EBT cards and PINs to buy crack. She’s charged with 6 felonies. — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 20, 2026



Sheila McDonald, 46, of Pittsburgh, worked as a clerical supervisor and EBT coordinator at the Lehigh County Assistance Office in Allentown, the New York Post reported.

She was responsible for securing cards that were created and mailed to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients and had access to their personal information, including dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

Prosecutors say she activated 48 of those cards and used them in more than 270 unauthorized transactions totaling $20,558.61, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Pennsylvania State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry, according to the Daily Voice.

You can’t make this up. 🤦‍♂️ A Pennsylvania welfare supervisor whose literal job was to manage EBT cards was caught stealing over $20,000 in food stamps to trade them directly for crack cocaine. Sheila McDonald, the EBT coordinator at the Lehigh County Assistance Office, allegedly looted 48 EBT cards and ran more than 270 unauthorized transactions. An unidentified dealer told investigators he repeatedly accepted the stolen cards and PINs as payment for drugs.

Talk about the ultimate case of the fox guarding the hen house… 🦊🏠 #WelfareFraud #Pennsylvania #News #WildNews #OnlyInAmerica #EBT #Fraudsters #Welfare #Fraud — iNeoXs (@iNeoXs) October 20, 2026



The investigation began in November 2025 after the office notified the Office of State Inspector General that a card mailed to a recipient never arrived, yet four unauthorized transactions had already been made with it.

McDonald had worked at the office since January 2024.

What do you believe is the main cause of welfare fraud? Lack of oversight Desperation of individuals Systemic issues in welfare Personal greed Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Lack of oversight 35% (9 votes) Desperation of individuals 0% (0 votes) Systemic issues in welfare 19% (5 votes) Personal greed 46% (12 votes)

Investigators determined she accessed the missing card’s information and activated it by phone on Nov. 7, 2025, using the recipient’s birth date and the last four digits of the Social Security number.

Surveillance footage from Nov. 19 reportedly showed her using the card to withdraw $20 in cash and make purchases at a convenience store and a grocery store.

The activation was tied to a cellphone number associated with her, and that number was linked to the activation or balance checks of other cards as well.

A man interviewed by investigators said McDonald regularly gave him EBT cards instead of cash to buy crack cocaine.

He told them he believed she obtained the cards through her job and that she provided the PINs needed to use the benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services immediately suspended McDonald, revoked her access to its systems, and issued replacement cards to the affected households.

Pennsylvania welfare supervisor Sheila McDonald allegedly stole $20,000 in food stamps and traded EBT cards for crack cocaine, according to prosecutors — Rose (@Rose26542) October 20, 2026



McDonald faces felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

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