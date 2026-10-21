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Investigators said the woman used EBT cards at stores and also traded them for illicit drugs.
Investigators said the woman used EBT cards at stores and also traded them for illicit drugs. (otofrog - iStock / Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Welfare Supervisor Accused of Stealing Thousands in Food Stamps, Trading Them for Crack Cocaine

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 20, 2026 at 6:44pm
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A Pennsylvania welfare office supervisor is accused of stealing more than $20,000 in food assistance benefits and trading stolen EBT cards for crack cocaine, prosecutors said Monday.

 


Sheila McDonald, 46, of Pittsburgh, worked as a clerical supervisor and EBT coordinator at the Lehigh County Assistance Office in Allentown, the New York Post reported.

She was responsible for securing cards that were created and mailed to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients and had access to their personal information, including dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

Prosecutors say she activated 48 of those cards and used them in more than 270 unauthorized transactions totaling $20,558.61, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Pennsylvania State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry, according to the Daily Voice.

 


The investigation began in November 2025 after the office notified the Office of State Inspector General that a card mailed to a recipient never arrived, yet four unauthorized transactions had already been made with it.

McDonald had worked at the office since January 2024.

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Investigators determined she accessed the missing card’s information and activated it by phone on Nov. 7, 2025, using the recipient’s birth date and the last four digits of the Social Security number.

Surveillance footage from Nov. 19 reportedly showed her using the card to withdraw $20 in cash and make purchases at a convenience store and a grocery store.

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The activation was tied to a cellphone number associated with her, and that number was linked to the activation or balance checks of other cards as well.

A man interviewed by investigators said McDonald regularly gave him EBT cards instead of cash to buy crack cocaine.

He told them he believed she obtained the cards through her job and that she provided the PINs needed to use the benefits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services immediately suspended McDonald, revoked her access to its systems, and issued replacement cards to the affected households.

 


McDonald faces felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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