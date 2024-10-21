Share
Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Angry About Elon Musk's Election Efforts, Calls for Law Enforcement Action

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2024 at 1:30pm
A top Democrat is frowning over Elon Musk’s million-dollar daily giveaway.

Musk announced that every registered voter in several states – all of which are key swing states in the presidential election – who signs a petition on his America PAC website is eligible for a $1 milion giveaway, according to Fox News.

The petition says those signing it are “in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms.” The petition does not require that a signer vote, only that he or she be a registered voter to be eligible for the cash.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania said the whole operation smells illegal, according to NBC.

Shapiro called the proposal  “deeply concerning” and said it was  “something that law enforcement could take a look at.”

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said.

“I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” he added.

“Concerning that he would say such a thing,” Musk responded with post on X.

Has Elon Musk’s support helped Trump?

Although the scale of Musk’s effort is higher, money is undeniably flying about in this election season.

The Civic Center, for example, is giving away $150 gift cards to schools that participate in High School Voter Registration Week.

As for money flowing into politics, Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion for her campaign, according to CNN.

As of October 1, Harris had $346 million to spend against $285 available to former President Donald Trump.

However, mixing the Musk connection with the Trump connection and the amounts involved led Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project and an NBC election law analyst, to attack Musk’s plan.

Hasen called the payments “clearly illegal,” according to NBC, saying the plan breaks a federal law that bans paying people to register or vote.

“Essentially what you’re doing is you are creating a lottery. You’re creating a lottery where the only people eligible to participate in the lottery are people who register to vote, or are registered to vote, and that’s illegal,” Hasen claimed.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
