Share
News

Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Caught Seemingly Violating State's Election Laws

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2021 at 8:21am
Share

After months in which Pennsylvania officials insisted that keeping the letter of every last bit of election law was as vital to them as breathing, the state’s Democratic governor committed what appears to be an election law violation.

During a radio interview this week, Gov. Tom Wolf said his wife dropped off his mail-in ballot for him, according to Spotlight PA.

That’s a violation of an election law that bans anyone but a voter from dropping off an absentee ballot.

The incident came to light because Republican state Rep. Seth Grove was listening to”The KDKA Radio Morning Show” on Pittsburgh’s KDKA-AM and heard Wolf admit to doing something Grove wanted to make legal in election reform legislation that Wolf had vetoed earlier this year.

The governor was asked about going to the polls on Election Day.

Trending:
Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Worse Than We Thought: Look How He's Punishing Unvaxxed Employees

“I didn’t show up in person at the polls. We voted a couple weeks ago, actually,” Wolf said. “My wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it’s there.”

Elizabeth Rementer, a spokeswoman for Wolf, called it “an honest mistake,” according to Spotlight PA.

When he highlighted Wolf’s comment on Twitter, Grove noted the irony of the governor doing something he refused to allow others to legally do.

“This is illegal under the election code,” Grove tweeted, “BUT would have been legal had [Wolf] signed HB 1300.”

Wolf vetoed HB 1300 because it included stricter voter ID requirements.

Related:
Pennsylvania Man Learns the Hard Way Why You Must Pay For What You Drink

“Make no mistake, leaders of the [state] House Republican caucus are being driven by fringe conspiracy theories, and that is no way to make good policy,” Wolf said in June, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street said the bill was “nothing more than attempts to rebrand Jim Crow.”

Grove refused to twist the knife after Wolf’s action came to light.

“This happens,” he said. “No one is an election law expert, right? Average citizens aren’t.”

“We wanted to make the change to allow that interaction because we get it: It is convenient for a spouse to drop off your ballot,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Caught Seemingly Violating State's Election Laws
DeSantis Pledges Immediate Action Against Biden's Vaccine Mandate: 'The Rule's Going Down'
'Indiana Jones' Crew Member Discovered Dead on Location After Slew of Production Issues
Durham Probe Snares Contributor to Discredited Anti-Trump Steele Dossier, Arrest Made: Report
'An Absolute Train Wreck': Rittenhouse Prosecutors Left Scrambling After Their Own Witness Ruins Their Narrative
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.