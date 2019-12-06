SECTIONS
News
Print

Pensacola Naval Base Shooter Was Saudi Aviation Student: Reports

×
By Joe Setyon
Published December 6, 2019 at 12:19pm
Print

The suspect who opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning was a Saudi national, according to multiple reports.

The gunman, who authorities have yet to name, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy, but only after he shot and killed three people and injured seven others, including two police officers.

“The gunman has been identified as a Saudi national,” The New York Times reported, citing “three sources familiar with the investigation.”

“The Pensacola base is known to host international students for flight training,” the outlet added.

Other outlets, including Fox News, The Associated Press, NBC News and The Washington Post also reported the shooter was a Saudi national.

TRENDING: Father of the Year Hunter Biden Must Now Give Burisma Financials to Court

Citing a senior U.S. official, The Post reported that the “gunman was a military pilot from Saudi Arabia training in the United States.”

“Just received a full briefing on the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola in Florida, and spoke to @GovRonDeSantis,” President Donald Trump tweeted Friday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation is ongoing.”

“This is a tragic day for the city of Pensacola,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson told reporters during a news conference.

“We are a military town, our hearts and prayers are connected to all those that serve us every single day.

“We will overcome this, but today this is certainly a tragic day.”

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting was terror-related, the AP reported.

RELATED: Armed Robbery Suspect Loses to Bread Deliveryman in 'Short Gun Battle'

A motive was unclear at the time of publication of this article.

It’s not unheard of for radical Islamic terrorists from Saudi Arabia, nearly all of whose residents are Muslim, to train at U.S. flight schools.

In fact, some of the al-Qaida terrorists responsible for perpetrating the 9/11 terror attacks, most of whom hailed from Saudi Arabia, had taken flight lessons at American schools.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Pensacola Naval Base Shooter Was Saudi Aviation Student: Reports
LeBron James Under Fire for Horribly Blatant Travel, Walking onto Court with No Shoes: 'Disrespect'
'No Choice but To Act': Pelosi Pleads with House To Proceed with Impeachment
Biden Teases VP Role for Kamala: 'She Can Be President Someday'
Washington Post Bashes Melania's Outfit After Finding Nothing Wrong with Her Christmas Decorations
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×