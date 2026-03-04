Share
In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 2, 2026.
(U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

Pentagon Announces Military Operation Inside Ecuador Targeting 'Designated Terrorist Organizations'

 By Jack Davis  March 4, 2026 at 6:58am
American military forces are taking the war against drug lords to Ecuador.

“On March 3, Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador,” U.S. Southern command posted on X.

“The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism,” the post continued.

“Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere.”

The post quoted Southern Command Commander Gen. Francis Donovan as saying, “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

As noted by the BBC, in September, Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Ecuador and took a hard line against criminal organizations in the nation.

During his visit, he said two major Ecuador-based gangs, Los Lobos and Los Choneros, would be designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

Rubio said at the time that the U.S. would partner with foreign nations to fight criminal organizations.

A report in The New York Times noted that Ecuador is the world’s largest exporter of cocaine that is produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru.

A Tuesday Southern Command post indicated more action might be forthcoming.

“Ecuador is one of the United States’ strongest partners in disrupting and dismantling Designated Terrorist Organizations in the region. The most effective way to defeat the threat of narco-terrorism is through shared responsibility and collaboration among regional allies and partners,” Donovan was quoted as saying in the post.

Colombian President Daniel Noboa discussed the operation Monday in a post on X.

“We are launching a new phase against narcoterrorism and illegal mining,” he wrote in a translated version of his post.

“In the month of March, we will conduct joint operations with our regional allies, including the United States. The security of Ecuadorians is our priority, and we will fight to achieve peace in every corner of the country,” he wrote.

“To achieve that peace, we must act forcefully against criminals, wherever they may be. The pursuit of justice and national dignity will never be persecution, but rather a promise that we will keep to Ecuadorians,” he added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
