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Mourners, right, surround the flag-draped casket Tuesday during a congressional tribute to the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Mourners, right, surround the flag-draped casket Tuesday during a congressional tribute to the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11 from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images; Nathan Howard - pool / Getty Images)

Pentagon to Honor Lindsey Graham by Renaming Military Base

 By Jack Davis  July 28, 2026 at 1:38pm
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As official Washington honored the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Tuesday, the Department of War was already moving to recognize Graham’s support of America’s service members

Joint Base Charleston is being named after Graham, according to the Post and Courier.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, in a Monday memo, set in motion a process by which Air Mobility Command and Joint Base Charleston leadership would take “all necessary and appropriate actions” to rename the base Joint Base Lindsey Graham.

The memo cited Graham’s “decades of distinguished service to the United States Congress and the United States Air Force.”

“Senator Graham’s lifelong devotion to the military was shaped by his own military service and his public service in both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives,” Meink wrote.

Is this a good move by the Pentagon?

“His steadfast advocacy was instrumental in modernizing our military infrastructure and enhancing aviation security, ensuring that Joint Base Charleston remains as one of America’s premier military installations,” he wrote.

Graham served 33 years in the Air Force, including six years as lead prosecutor for the Air Force’s felony case division out of Germany’s Rhein-Main Air Base in the 1980s.

While in office, he was deployed twice to the Middle East.

Joint Base Charleston makes up more than 50 military commands and is home to the active duty 437th Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 315th Airlift Wing.

Graham’s American flag-draped casket arrived at the Capitol Tuesday and was brought to the Capitol Rotunda.

Related:
Watch: Trump Ends Eulogy for 'Beloved Friend' Lindsey Graham by Quoting Scripture

An armed forces body bearer team carried Graham’s casket, according to NBC News.

Inside, Vice President J.D. Vance said Graham connected with the American people, regardless of anyone’s political views.

“Lindsey Graham loved people from all walks of life. … He was fascinated in the waitstaff in the Senate dining room. He was fascinated in the people who made the food. He was fascinated in the lowest staffer who had been hired three days earlier,” Vance said.

“He was fascinated by, of course, the very leadership of our country, and I think he was fascinated in people because he loved people,” he said.

Vance said Graham had “swashbuckling” stature, according to the Associated Press.

He called Graham a man “who swashbuckled into the Senate” with his jacket open and was impossible not to like.

“A true American original,” Vance said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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