A new Pentagon memo — dated Wednesday — ordered the removal of all gender dysphoric and self-described transgender servicemembers from the United States military.

The document, entitled “Additional Guidance on Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” said that the “medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service.”

The new Defense Department policy described in the memo said that those who “have a current diagnosis of” or exhibit “symptoms consistent with” gender dysphoria are “incompatible with military service.”

They are therefore “no longer eligible for military service.”

The Pentagon identified “a history of cross-sex hormone therapy or sex reassignment or genital reconstruction surgery as treatment for gender dysphoria or in pursuit of a sex transition” as disqualifying for being a servicemember.

But they can potentially receive exemptions “on a case-by-case basis.”

In such a situation, the servicemember granted an exemption “must be willing and able to adhere to all applicable standards, including the standards associated with the applicant’s sex.”

The memo added that “access to intimate spaces will be determined by Service members’ or applicants for military service’s sex.”

According to the memo, a report identifying all transgender servicemembers currently serving is due on March 26, and those servicemembers identified will be separated from the military and “afforded all statutorily required rights and benefits.”

President Donald Trump similarly banned self-described transgender servicemembers during his first term.

The commander-in-chief issued an order last month, noting that the “Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists unconcerned with the requirements of military service like physical and mental health, selflessness, and unit cohesion.”

The order made clear that other physical and mental health issues, such as bipolar disorder, eating disorders, suicidality, and prior psychiatric hospitalization, are likewise incompatible with the military.

“Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” the order added.

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Former President Joe Biden and senior officials under his administration nevertheless spoke favorably of self-described transgender servicemembers.

Trump, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has meanwhile emphasized removing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs from the Defense Department.

Hegseth said at a town hall event for Pentagon staff earlier this month that “the single dumbest phrase in military history” is “our diversity is our strength.”

“I think our strength is our unity,” he said. “Our strength is our shared purpose.”

