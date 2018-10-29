Report: Pentagon Readying Another 5,000 Troops To Send to US-Mexico Border

The United States is planning to beef up security along the Southern Border by sending 5,000 active duty troops, according to a new report.

The report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday said the as part of what the military is calling Operation Faithful Patriot, troops will be deployed at ports of entry.

The report, which quoted what the Journal said as a “U.S. official” it did not name, said about 1,800 troops will go to Texas with 1,700 to Arizona and 1,500 to California.

Marines, military police and engineers will be among the groups sent, the report said.

The report is far above the figure of 800 troops that was discussed last week when it was first announced some troops might go to the border, Fox News reported.

TRENDING: Obama Calls Out Unprecedented Lying in Politics: Here Are 3 of His Biggest Lies

At that time, a Pentagon statement said troops would be in a support mode, and that the number of 800 was the minimum size of the force that would be sent.

“The DoD will provide Defense Support of Civil Authorities with planning assistance, engineering support (temporary barriers, barricades, and fencing), fixed and rotary wing aviation support to move CBP personnel, medical teams to triage, treat and prepare for commercial transport of patients, command and control facilities, temporary housing for CBP personnel, and personal protective equipment for CBP personnel,” the statement said.

The troops will work in partnership with existing Border Patrol units and about 2,000 National Guard troops already in place.

Defense Secretary James Mattis had said Sunday that there would be military support in preparation for the arrival of a 7,000-person caravan at the U.S. border in the coming weeks.

Do you think 5,000 troops is enough? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We are preparing what we call ‘defense support for civilian authorities,’” Mattis said, according to the Washington Examiner. “If you look at how we organize for the storms. … We surround the storm.”

President Donald Trump, who has advocated reinforcing America’s security presence along the border with U.S. troops, on Monday urged migrants traveling through Mexico to turn around.

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

“Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!” Trump tweeted.

RELATED: Iraq War Vet: A Military Parade Is Exactly What Our Nation Needs

USA Today reported Monday that Trump may be planned an address to the nation open Tuesday to lay out his arguments for his response to the caravan, which remains more than 1,000 miles form the U.S. border.

On Monday, the caravan resumed its march northward. Fox News reported that instead of walking, migrants were now being offered rides to Mexico City.

The size of the caravan is in dispute. Monday’s New York Post said the caravan, which ad swelled to upwards off 7,000 people, was now down to about 4,000 people. Other accounts put the total at about 7,000 people.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.