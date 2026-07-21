Pentagon Releases Video of Latest Strikes on Iran After Trump Orders Revenge for Fallen US Troops

The United States rocked Iranian military targets for the 10th straight day Monday in an effort to end Iran’s efforts to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

“U.S. forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command posted on X.

The post also included a video of the attacks as they took place.

“Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil,” the post said.

“American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait,” the post continued.

On Monday, President Donald Trump took a tough tone with Iran after three U.S. service members were killed.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military,” he wrote.

Despite the attacks, Iran lobbed missiles at Kuwait for the fourth straight day, hitting power plants and desalination plants, according to The Times of Israel.

It’s honestly confusing. Iran was set up to have about $100 billion in assets unfrozen. In addition, they were going to get $300 billion in investments from their Arab neighbors. All they had to do was stop acting like assholes for 5 minutes. They literally couldn’t do it.… — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) July 21, 2026

Further, Iran attacked a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Guardian, while the Houthi rebels of Yemen said they would blockade the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

The vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was abandoned, according to Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations center.

Iran claimed it attacked two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday as well.

Failure of diplomacy to rein in Iran has led the Trump administration to consider efforts to topple Iran’s current regime, Fox News reported, citing a report in the Financial Times.

“Elements of the Trump administration are once again flirting with Plan A — which is to topple the Iranian regime,” the Financial Times said.

The U.S. is also renewing efforts to promote an internal uprising to topple the government, the report said.

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account on Tuesday featured images of Iranians said to be executed by their government.

“The latest one of 52,000, plus, innocent protesters. Savages!!! When will the Dumocrats wake up???” Trump posted.

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