More than 20,000 Afghan refugees will reportedly be housed at a U.S. military base in Wisconsin as they flee the nation seized by the Taliban after the departure of American Armed Forces personnel.

WITI-TV news anchor Nikola Junewicz tweeted on Wednesday, “Pentagon officials say 22,000 Afghan interpreters and their families will be housed at Fort McCoy in Monroe County and Fort Bliss in Texas.”

She added, “The last time Fort McCoy took in refugees was in 1980, housing 14,000 Cubans who fled Castro’s government.”

WITI confirmed the Wisconsin military base as a location for Afghan immigrants earlier this week.

“We have been notified that we will be receiving these special immigrant visa applicants,” Fort McCoy spokesperson Tonya Townsell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday.

“I don’t know when these guests of ours will be arriving exactly, but anytime it can turn,” she added.

“We are prepared to accept this mission, and we expect it to be very successful.”

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich tweeted Sunday, “Pentagon confirms to me the Department of Defense is preparing to house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations, immediately including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.”

Heinrich added in another tweet, “Documents obtained from a source show DoD planning to potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future.”

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Ron Kind also issued a statement on the potential arrival of Afghan refugees.

In the statement reported by WXOW-TV, Kind said, “Today, I’m thinking of all those who served in Afghanistan in our armed forces and as civilians. We’re forever grateful for their dedication and patriotism.”

“At this time I’m also deeply concerned for the safety of our Afghan partners, who served alongside our troops and put their lives on the line to support our mission. We cannot abandon them now — every effort must be made to ensure their safety,” he added.

“As we wait for further details regarding this ongoing situation, I have full confidence in our outstanding service members at Fort McCoy and stand ready to work with local, state, and federal leaders to assist however possible.”

