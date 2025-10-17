Pentagon Slams Netflix's New Military Show as 'Woke Garbage'

Netflix is at it again with more woke antics that will surely backfire.

Their latest target: the military. As one can imagine, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth leading the charge in trying to eradicate gender and race-based initiatives in the armed forces — and wokeness broadly, the Pentagon was not thrilled about the new series, “Boots.”

“Boots,” which debuted Oct. 9, is based off the memoir of former Marine Greg Cope White, titled “The Pink Marine.”

It follows a closeted gay teen who joins his straight best friend at boot camp as they navigate the terrain of the armed services. The show stars Miles Heizer, who like White, is also gay.

The trailer is predictably cringeworthy.

WARNING: The following video contains crude language and scenes that may offend some readers.







The Pentagon has now responded, with a representative telling Entertainment Weekly the military does not support the “ideological agenda” pushed by Netflix.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson added, “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”

She said, Pentagon officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Hegseth himself has made it clear identity politics has no place in the armed forces.

In September, he summoned top military brass to Quantico, Virginia, where he stated, “Together, we’re reawakening the warrior spirit,” according to CBS News. The secretary made it clear that the armed services should consider wokeness effectively dead.

He put it more bluntly in his address: “We are done with that s***.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Pete Hegseth brought every General & Admiral from around the world into 1 room to tell them this: “No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship We are done with that shit” pic.twitter.com/SRgUwmaeAa — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 30, 2025

Netflix cannot give the public more reasons to boycott them. Earlier this month, X owner Elon Musk encouraged followers to abandon the platform for similar reasons relating to the LGBT agenda.

In that instance the streaming service was providing a cartoon to children, “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which pushed the transgender agenda.

In the show, the cartoon’s main character, Barney Guttman, comes out as “transgender” to his friend Norma.

“I’m trans, Norma,” Barney said. “Being here, it’s like a whole new place. I can just be Barney, and I can choose if and when I tell people,” Forbes reported.

Netflix has been pushing a woke ideology for years. And conservatives have had enough.

“Boots” offers a perception of the military in direct opposition to Hegseth’s direct orders.

The message is clear: Your achievements and battle-readiness do not matter. Your loyalty to the country and the Constitution does not either.

What matters is your sexuality. This is the basis of your existence to which any other purpose is subservient.

This message is the one that Hegseth knows only makes this country unsafe.

