Share
News
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Christmas service at the Pentagon on Dec. 17, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Christmas service at the Pentagon on Dec. 17, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Pentagon Vows to Save Iconic 'Stars and Stripes' Military Newspaper from Itself, Will Bring Back from 'Woke Distractions'

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2026 at 1:55pm
Share

The storied military publication Stars and Stripes will be making war on “woke,” according to the Pentagon.

“The Department of War is returning Stars & Stripes to its original mission: reporting for our warfighters,” Pentagon representative Sean Parnell posted on X.

“We are bringing Stars & Stripes into the 21st century. We will modernize its operations, refocus its content away from woke distractions that syphon morale, and adapt it to serve a new generation of service members,” the post added.

“Stars & Stripes will be custom tailored to our warfighters. It will focus on warfighting, weapons systems, fitness, lethality, survivability, and ALL THINGS MILITARY.”

The post said content will be overhauled.

“No more repurposed DC gossip columns; no more Associated Press reprints,” the post said.

“Stars & Stripes has a proud legacy of reporting news that’s important to our service members. The Department of War is committed to ensuring the outlet continues to reflect that proud legacy.”

Jacqueline Smith, the outlet’s ombudsman, meanwhile insisted there is nothing “woke” about Stars and Stripes.

“I think it’s very important that Stars and Stripes maintains its editorial independence, which is the basis of its credibility,” Smith said, according to PBS.

Journalist Kevin Baron also fired back in response to a Stars and Stripes post that said the Pentagon would assume control of editorial content.

Related:
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly Files Lawsuit Against Pete Hegseth

“So this is illegal. Stars & Stripes is protected from Pentagon interference by law. I know. I was a Stripes reporter for three years,” he posted on X.

Stars and Stripes, which has existed in some form since the Civil War era, has published since World War II with its chief audience being service members posted overseas, according to CBS.

About half of its budget comes from the Department of War, and staffers are considered War Department employees.

The mission statement of Stars and Stripes says it is “editorially independent of interference from outside its own editorial chain-of-command” and that it is “governed by the principles of the First Amendment.”

Congress sought to create a firewall between military leaders and the publications in the 1990s to limit Pentagon involvement in content decisions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'SET UP': Cohen Accuses Alvin Bragg, Letitia James of Coercing Him to Turn on Trump
Trump Gives Compassionate Response to Renee Good's Father, Calls Her Likely 'Wonderful' Under 'Normal Circumstances'
'Where Was the Outrage?': Father of 21-Year-Old Woman Killed By Illegal Rips Renee Good Protesters
Tyler Robinson Seeks to Upend Case by Getting Prosecutors Disqualified
Trump Administration Says Banks Will Soon Begin Distributing 'Trump Cards'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation