People Absolutely Disgusted by Subway's New Easter Sandwich - 500 to Be Given Out for Free

Words such as “bizarre” and “disgusting” are not usually the first ones used to describe Cadbury Crème Eggs.

But then again those over-the-top treats produced for Easter are not often found packed between two hunks of bread and billed as a sandwich — until now.

On Good Friday, the sandwich chain Subway and chocolate maker Cadbury will be rolling out what’s being called a SubMelt with Cadbury Creme Egg, according to the Daily Mail.

They are not for sale. Only 500 are being made and they are being sold at four Subway locations in Britain, one in London, one in Liverpool and one each in Scotland and Wales.

“We’re delighted to have collaborated with Cadbury this Easter. Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavorsome combination, a perfect seasonal treat,” said Rusty Warren, Senior New Product Development and Product Innovation Manager at Subway.

“All the team at Subway are especially excited to see how those Subway fans with a sweet tooth respond to this delicious SubMelt,” Warren said.

Twitter offered some rather different replies.

I appreciate the creativity, but I don’t think I’ll be in line for this one. — Bobby Marhamat 🌶 (@bobbymarhamat) April 5, 2023

We as a civilization need to step back and ask ourselves if we’ve gone too far — Zach Burnham (@zburnham781) April 5, 2023

Absolutely disgusting ! …. And as for marketing – surely Good Friday is the complete wrong day for this ?? — mikejoyce ☁️🎲🕉🥁🍏 (@hammersmikey) April 5, 2023

But officials were quoted as being chirpy about the taste of spring the new creation represented.

“The highly-anticipated Creme Egg season is in full swing and we’re so excited to launch this innovative product with Subway as a final hoorah of the season. We can’t wait for the response of those lucky enough to try this surprisingly delicious merging of sweet and savory,” Charlotte Docker, Brand Executive for Cadbury Creme Egg, was quoted as saying in the press release to media outlets.

“When Subway approached us to create this eggs-traordinary Submelt, we simply couldn’t resist,” her quote also said.

“That pun alone should be a crime,” Emily Brown wrote on Relevant.

Brown was not a fan of the concept, noting, “Unfortunately, this isn’t a late April Fools’ prank — the iconic Easter candy is actually being stuffed into Subway sandwiches. But wait, it gets better (no, worse).”

“These sandwiches will be made with Italian White bread. Because nothing screams ‘delicious’ like a sandwich with candy and white bread,” she wrote.

According to the New York Post, there is no plan to unleash the sandwich in American tastebuds.

The Chronicle noted that Subway and Cadbury do not have a monopoly on odd foods.

Deliveroo, a British food delivery company, “is releasing the Southern Fried Choc’n — a chocolate egg complete with a crispy fried chicken-inspired coating,” the Chronicle wrote.

