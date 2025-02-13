President Donald Trump’s second term continues to be a catalyst for change.

On Feb. 6 The Hill reported, visitors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website would be met with a different result when searching “abortion.”

The Hill reported, several government websites went offline at the end of January, including the CDC’s, but now that things are back up, an abortion search will provide the user with a hyperlink, “Also try: adoption.”

The Hill said, it is not certain when this change occurred, but it seems likely this was during the time the website was offline.

A webpage displaying the search result and link for adoption can be found here.

Although Trump did not campaign aggressively against the vile abortion industry that still plagues so many states that have codified murdering children into their laws, this shift is most likely one spawned by his second term.

With the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022 by the Supreme Court‘s decision in Dobbs v Jackson returning the issue of abortion to the states, Trump has been on record in saying this is where the issue should remain.

That is not ideal for staunchly pro-life conservatives who would like to see the president take more action, but it is a marked improvement from former President Joe Biden.

On Nov. 20, Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 – 2018.

Will the Trump administration further the pro-life cause? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (21 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Richards oversaw the slaughter of millions of children who only sought a chance at life.

Biden decided in the last days of his presidency to commend that effort with the highest award a civilian can receive.

Trump does not fashion himself an outspoken pro-life crusader looking to ban abortion through federal authority, but the president is not posing for photo ops with abortionists like Richards.

With news Thursday of Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as the director of Health and Human Services, the future looks more optimistic for anyone hoping to roll back federal support of the abortion industry.

RFK Jr.’s stance on abortion changed for the better in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s news as he reportedly told Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in a private meeting, “All of his deputies at HHS would be pro-life,” saying further that he would ban federal funding going towards organizations that support abortions.

Whatever the intent of subtle change on the CDC website, it cannot hurt.

If one expectant mother has a change of heart after seeing this, it will be worth it.

Saving just one child’s life makes a difference.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.