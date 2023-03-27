People Can't Believe Photo of Trump Is Real, Accuse Supporters of Editing It to Make Him Look 'Heroic'

Former President Donald Trump looked very healthy in a photo that circulated on Twitter over the weekend, which sent some triggered liberals into a total tailspin.

One of these people actually went as far as to argue the image was altered in order to make the country’s 45th president appear as though he was “heroic.” The person also inadvertently offered Trump a very generous comment.

The online circus that is Twitter turned a standard Associated Press image of Trump into an argument about whether supporters had been manipulating him to look like a mega-tough guy.

It all began when a Twitter user named Brick Suit shared the image and accompanied it with a number of screenshots.

Trump was wearing a blue suit, he skipped picking out a tie and he was exiting a black SUV in the image. He looked like he meant business, too.

This photo of President Trump is breaking liberal’s brains because they think it’s “edited” or fake.

It’s not.

It’s 100% real. pic.twitter.com/JnU4mN1l1w — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 27, 2023

“This photo of President Trump is breaking liberal’s brains because they think it’s ‘edited’ or fake,” Brick Suit tweeted. “It’s not. It’s 100% real.”

One person who responded to the photo commented, “Y’all so weird with these ‘heroic’ edits of him. Imagine if people did this for Hillary, Joe or Bernie.”

Does Trump look healthy to you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3490 Votes) No: 1% (38 Votes)

The commenter added, “Giving them amazing bodies [plus] whatever. You creepy cult [m*********s].”

Y’all so weird with these “heroic” edits of him. Imagine if people did this for Hillary, Joe or Bernie. Giving them amazing bodies + whatever. You creepy cult mfrs — No (@texas_frozen) March 27, 2023

For good measure, Brick Suit shared a video of the moment Trump exited the SUV in Florida as he made his way to Texas to prove the image was real.

And here’s a video shot from another angle as President Trump got out of the SUV. pic.twitter.com/4uiHNAN5rT — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 27, 2023

Unbeknownst to the half-witted liberal in the thread above, the image was completely legitimate.

It took me all of 30 seconds to find the original photo and others like it among the AP’s images. The photo was taken by AP photographer Evan Vucci.

A description for the exact image shared by the wire service reads, “Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at West Palm Beach International Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.”

The stock photo was used by the AP in its coverage of his Saturday night rally in Waco, Texas. It was not altered in any way.

Trump was simply on a mission to kick off his campaign and just he looked pretty good doing it.

The former president is 76 years old and he looked so sharp on Saturday that a triggered liberal tweeted he had an “amazing” body.

The entire saga is laugh-out-loud funny and gifted social media one of the best examples of “self-owning” in a long time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.