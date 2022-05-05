Same People Who Defamed Ivermectin as 'Horse Dewormer' Now Suggest Women Go to Veterinarians for Abortion Med

Maybe it was the one-two punch of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter followed so soon by news the Supreme Court might be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, but liberals seem to have lost their minds.

They’re promoting the narrative that if the landmark decision is overturned, women in America no longer will have access to safe, legal abortion.

Do they not understand that abortion will remain legal in half of the states? Are they choosing to ignore it so they can continue wallowing in the unfairness of it all? Or perhaps they’re trying to obscure that fact for political purposes?

Either way, one publication saw fit to publish a piece about how to make do-it-yourself abortion pills after Politico’s report Monday on the Supreme Court’s draft decision that would overturn Roe.

And despite the criticism it had heaped on those who promoted the use of ivermectin — which it dismissed as “horse dewormer” — to treat COVID-19, the drug used in its DIY abortion recipe is misoprostol, which is also prescribed to both humans and animals.

Motherboard, the tech vertical of the left-wing outlet Vice, shared the article on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption, “Misoprostol is relatively easy to acquire from veterinary sources, since in addition to medically inducing abortions, it’s also used to treat ulcers in horses.”

Apparently, medicines that are used in both horses and humans are no longer problematic.

After testing positive for COVID-19 last September, podcast host Joe Rogan reported he’d taken ivermectin along with several other medications and had a speedy recovery. He was mercilessly mocked by many on the left, including Motherboard’s Tim Marchman.

Marchman wrote that Rogan was “treating the illness with, among other things, ivermectin, the unproven treatment beloved by anti-vaccine activists and right-wing politicians.”

He reported that one of Rogan’s guests, Dr. Pierre Kory of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, promoted the use of ivermectin to treat the virus.

According to Marchman, “This was one of the key events leading to the ivermectin craze that has swept feed stores across the country and left public health officials begging the public to not drink horse dewormer.”

Perhaps a reader reminded the outlet of that article after the Tuesday post and called out its hypocrisy. It posted a follow-up tweet that said, “You may be reminded of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses. It became a favored — but ineffective — COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists. The main difference here is that misoprostol does something, other than giving you the s***s.”

If that was supposed to explain why the use of misoprostol is OK but the use of ivermectin is not, it wasn’t terribly convincing.

The Motherboard article on Tuesday linked to a 17-minute video labeled “FTVDIYA” (which represents Four Thieves Vinegar Do It Yourself Abortion) from Michael Laufer, co-founder of the Four Thieves Vinegar Collective. In a 2018 article, Motherboard described the group as a “network of tech-fueled anarchists taking on Big Pharma with DIY medicines.”

Laufer, who has no medical training, recorded the video last year after the Texas Heartbeat Act passed the state’s Legislature. This law banned abortion in Texas once a fetal heartbeat could be detected, which typically happens after about six weeks.

Following the leak of the draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Monday night, he reposted the video.

Laufer described the ingredients required to create the pill. The first is misoprostol. He explains that because this drug is frequently prescribed to horses to cure ulcers, it may be easiest to obtain this drug from a veterinarian.

Oh, so it’s OK to use a veterinary drug to induce an abortion, but not to cure COVID as those conspiracy theorists on the right suggested.

Doctors: Got covid? Try Ivermectin! Dems: NO, it’s horse medicine! SCOTUS: We (might) overturn Roe. Dems: OMG use horse medication as abortion! This is not a joke. This is reality. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 4, 2022

The whole premise of the Motherboard article is absurd.

“The fact that he had to make the video at all speaks to the horrifying nature of the world we’re finding ourselves in, and the potential lengths women might need to go to to have an abortion in a world without the protections of Roe v. Wade,” writer Jason Koebler argued. “In a progressive, just world, abortions would be free and safely administrated by medical professionals.”

Actually, Laufer didn’t have to make the video at all.

The fact that he did speaks to the lengths progressives are willing to go to spread disinformation about what the overturn of Roe v. Wade actually means.

And even Koebler acknowledged there are risks involved with Laufer’s method.

“Motherboard cannot speak to the safety of making your own pills, and the Four Thieves Vinegar Collective has been criticized by some in the pharmaceutical and medical establishment who think that making DIY medicine isn’t safe under any circumstances,” he wrote.

But the most ironic part of this story is that the most critical ingredient in Laufer’s DIY pill can most easily be obtained from a veterinarian.

