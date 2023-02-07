People Even More Disturbed by Satanic Grammys Performance After Seeing Who Sponsored the Event

Well, that was awkward.

At Sunday’s Grammys, Sam Smith — a controversy-courting singer-songwriter who identifies himself as nonbinary — and transgender German-born singer Kim Petras performed their hit “Unholy” in the most literal way possible.

Smith, dressed in red leather, quickly adopted a horned top hat. Quick, guess who he’s supposed to be? Meanwhile, a gyrating Petras danced in a cage, surrounded by similarly horned dancers.

If you were one of those tuning in to see if the Grammys could hit a new low in taste, I’m assuming you weren’t disappointed.

The problem, of course, is that any broadcast on network television has to sell products.

More than any other form of video, the big-four broadcast networks — including CBS, which televised the performance — rely on selling products to make money.

Which introduces a second problem: Who wants to be associated with Satan? Who wants to buy ad spots right after that scene?

I have the most interesting coincidence to report. The show was sponsored by the pharmaceutical giant, and COVID vaccine producer, Pfizer:

They claim it’s “Art”. I say it’s satanic rituals on national television. Sponsored by who? No surprise there… NEW – Sam Smith dresses as the devil in Satanic performance of “Unholy” during The Grammys. “Sponsored by Pfizer” on CBS. pic.twitter.com/gnCckZwlbo — 🇺🇸Chelle🇺🇸 (@hottamali02) February 6, 2023

Now, I’m not saying that Pfizer is Satanic or that big pharma is evil — but, as Bob Ross might have said, it’s one of those “happy little accidents” that happen when corporate dollars underwrite decadence and depravity.

And don’t think it went unnoticed, either:

The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer. And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work. pic.twitter.com/0dZ5g6ZM5S — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 6, 2023

If you haven’t seen it yet, Sam Smith has held a Satanic performance at the Grammys that was sponsored by Pfizer. You cannot make this stuff up. Follow @zeeemedia

Website | Gettr | Instagram | Rumble #PfizerExposed #SatanicAgenda pic.twitter.com/OB7Rm2eYMm — jamiemcintyre (@jamiemcintyre21) February 7, 2023

The Grammys and Satan. Sponsored by Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/pEt5PN9CC2 — banthebbc (@banthebbc) February 6, 2023

Sam Smith has a SATANIC Grammys performance & it’s sponsored by Pfizer You can’t make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/AG9a0uZWJe — E (@ElijahSchaffer) February 6, 2023

People like Sam Smith who love to mock Christianity and use Satanic themes always think they’re super edgy artists by doing it. In reality it’s not edgy. It’s boring, vile, rehashed shock tactics that Hollywood seals clap for because they’re evil & stupid. pic.twitter.com/Hmfo31M5NM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 6, 2023

Of course, some were less outraged and had a more ironic take on the matter — like best-selling author and psychologist Jordan Peterson.

The best take on the irony comes from Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, however, who noted that the Grammys show was taking place in close proximity to another major event:

Last night, the Grammys were sponsored by Pfizer. Tomorrow night, the State of the Union will also be sponsored by Pfizer. They just won’t announce it. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 6, 2023

Pfizer, for better or worse, has aligned itself with the left’s rabid push for universal COVID-19 vaccination. For the left, it’s a matter of control and the abrogation of medical autonomy; for Pfizer, a matter of profit.

Well, what ceremony to best celebrate the agenda of the left than the Grammys, which easily takes the cake as the entertainment industry’s primo celebration of perversion, indoctrination and moral turpitude?

Don’t just take my word for it — take that of MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who said Sunday’s awards show demonstrated conservatives’ “total defeat” in the culture wars and was “the celebration of the very thing the American right has turned into its latest anti-wokeness bogeyman: diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

If you want some sympathy for the devil, in other words, just look left!

Well, lie down with dogs and get fleas. While Pfizer’s alignment with Democrats and the American left probably has more to do with the profit motive than with any kind of Satanic value judgment, the company has signed onto the entire package.

Hope they liked that performance of “Unholy.” Because, rest assured, their association with it will linger long after many of us forget the song even existed.

