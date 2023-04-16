Parler Share
People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 16, 2023 at 11:27am
After Anheuser-Busch’s weak non-apology over hiring a transgender activist as their latest spokesman for Bud Light, people began looking into the company’s CEO, Brendan Whitworth, and what they found out just makes the whole thing worse.

On Friday, Whitworth put out a very weak statement full of platitudes — but no actual apology — that neither satisfied the company’s customers, nor the radical transgender activists who his company courted by hiring Dylan Mulvaney in the first place.

Mulvaney’s partnership sparked a wave of boycotts. But the company’s statement explaining their stance was widely dismissed as meaningless:

With a response like this, no wonder the company is losing billions in market value. Making matters more absurd, as the controversy continued to swirl around the company’s partnership with a man pretending to be a woman, the company’s social media suddenly went dark.

So, just who is Brendan Whitworth? Last year, Fox Business Network published a glowing puff piece on CEO Whitworth, calling him a Marine hero who studied marketing in his spare time during service in Iraq, so he could win a spot at Harvard business school.

But with the recent controversy, one part of Whitworth’s resume is really sticking out to many who see it as very problematic.

“At the time,” FBN wrote, “Whitworth was dedicated to serving the country, first as a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and then as an operations officer for the CIA’s counterterrorism center” (emphasis added).

The fact that Whitworth was a member of the deep state agency pretty much affirmed all the worst things so many people were already ascribing to the beer company.

The CIA has lost the trust of conservatives since it was revealed that, along with the FBI, the agency was part of the cabal that tried to destroy President Donald Trump. And this week, social media users were quick to decry Whitworth’s CIA links.

Certainly, there has been no reports that Whitworth’s ties to the CIA are part of the reason the company hired a woke transgender spokesman for Bud Light. But to a great many detractors, that CIA link sure explains a lot.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation