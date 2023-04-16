People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot

After Anheuser-Busch’s weak non-apology over hiring a transgender activist as their latest spokesman for Bud Light, people began looking into the company’s CEO, Brendan Whitworth, and what they found out just makes the whole thing worse.

On Friday, Whitworth put out a very weak statement full of platitudes — but no actual apology — that neither satisfied the company’s customers, nor the radical transgender activists who his company courted by hiring Dylan Mulvaney in the first place.

Mulvaney’s partnership sparked a wave of boycotts. But the company’s statement explaining their stance was widely dismissed as meaningless:

A bunch of words that say nothing = Coward Where is the apology for supporting the Transgender movement just days after a Trans Terrorist killed Christian kids in school? You say you work w/“hundreds of influencers” but I don’t know of a single conservative one – why not? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 14, 2023

This doesn’t acknowledge literally anything to do with Dylan Mulvaney backlash or doesn’t even offer an apology to your customer base for using a man who mocks women — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 15, 2023

“We never intended to be a part of a conversation that divides people”.

What planet are you living on that you thought Dylan Mulvaney was the great uniter or the American people? — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) April 14, 2023

With a response like this, no wonder the company is losing billions in market value. Making matters more absurd, as the controversy continued to swirl around the company’s partnership with a man pretending to be a woman, the company’s social media suddenly went dark.

So, just who is Brendan Whitworth? Last year, Fox Business Network published a glowing puff piece on CEO Whitworth, calling him a Marine hero who studied marketing in his spare time during service in Iraq, so he could win a spot at Harvard business school.

But with the recent controversy, one part of Whitworth’s resume is really sticking out to many who see it as very problematic.

“At the time,” FBN wrote, “Whitworth was dedicated to serving the country, first as a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and then as an operations officer for the CIA’s counterterrorism center” (emphasis added).

The fact that Whitworth was a member of the deep state agency pretty much affirmed all the worst things so many people were already ascribing to the beer company.

The CIA has lost the trust of conservatives since it was revealed that, along with the FBI, the agency was part of the cabal that tried to destroy President Donald Trump. And this week, social media users were quick to decry Whitworth’s CIA links.

Meet Brendan Whitworth, Ex CIA and former CEO of Anheuser-Busch. The company wants you to believe that this guy wasn’t aware of Bud Light partnering with a guy who mocks women for living. pic.twitter.com/ogVZaCcoPA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2023

Hey guys, I think I found the problem. The CEO of Budweiser is a CIA operative. No, really. pic.twitter.com/nZOoKJoZZj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 14, 2023

Anyone else find it a bit odd that the CEO of Bud Light is former CIA? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 15, 2023

You don’t get the CIA system then Just like the Military if your a General once and take a different role your far reaching influences from your old goverment job always lends sway to any future position — Mr Tweeter (@BabiesBitcoin) April 16, 2023

Wow, didn’t know that one! But, I’m not shocked when I think about it. — Patriot Lioness (@Patriot_Lioness) April 15, 2023

Certainly, there has been no reports that Whitworth’s ties to the CIA are part of the reason the company hired a woke transgender spokesman for Bud Light. But to a great many detractors, that CIA link sure explains a lot.

