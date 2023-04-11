People Horrified to See What Has Happened to Popular YouTuber: 'I Feel Bad for His Wife and Child'

When you have a wife and family, it goes without saying that you have obligations.

Rich, poor, famous, anonymous — you have to provide a stable environment for your family. That doesn’t just include a roof over their heads and toys in the nursery. The number of sacrifices a husband needs to make for his spouse and their offspring is too high to count, but suffice it to say that one gains freedom and meaning in providing love, comfort and stability — in part by dying to the libertine “freedom” of absolute, unentangled individuality our woke culture promotes.

All of that feels like a fuddy-duddy, boomer-tastic introduction to an examination of an internet personality who’s the sidekick to a YouTube influencer dubbed MrBeast who has 144 million subscribers.

Chris Tyson is the Robin to MrBeast’s Batman. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Beast’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and he traffics in rubbish 15-ish-minute videos with titles such as “I Paid A Real Assassin To Try To Kill Me” and “I Ate A $70,000 Golden Pizza.” (Yes, that will garner you 144 million subscribers and serious media clout in 2023. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.)

It’s unclear how much of that assassin-dodging or golden-pizza-eating money Tyson is taking home for himself, but I would assume he isn’t doing poorly. His Twitter account for his MrBeast activity has more a million followers, and his personal account “for everything not MrBeast related” has over 250,000 followers.

And, from all accounts, life looked happy on the outside for him. The Daily Mail reported that he and his wife, Katie, married in 2018 and had a 2-year-old son named Tucker.

And then things started changing. First, Tyson came out as bisexual in 2020. Then, last week, the 26-year-old sidekick announced he’d begun hormone replacement therapy and was using “any pronouns” to refer to himself.

The transformation, as you imagine, is … something to behold:

HRT, and it’s only been 2 months 😱 https://t.co/uAWOw59eMm — Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

He defended his decision on his personal account.

“Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives,” he tweeted. “The hurdles gnc [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

Oli London — a British influencer known for first attempting to transition to a Korean woman and then detransitioning, blasting the transgender movement in the process — noted that Tyson “went from masculine family man with a 2 year old son to transgender and pumped full of oestrogen hormones all in the space of a few months.”

YouTuber Chris Tyson went from masculine family man with a 2 year old son to transgender and pumped full of oestrogen hormones all in the space of a few months. Chris, from YouTube’s biggest channel ‘MrBeast’, decided to begin transition 2 months ago and start HRT hormones.… pic.twitter.com/owFp1JJRbR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

YouTuber Chris Tyson pictured with his wife and baby below has come out as Transgender after undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy to become a Trans ‘Woman’ The popular YouTuber, known for being the sidekick of Mr Beast, has been on hormones for the last 2 months and has… pic.twitter.com/hCSkZArtiS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

“I feel bad for his wife and child,” one responder said.

I feel bad for his wife and child. — Kings Game (@LadySusanGrant) April 9, 2023

“When you become a parent, the child’s future becomes more important than your own personal narcissism,” another added.

When you become a parent, the child’s future becomes more important than your own personal narcissism. — John Pentony (@pentony) April 9, 2023

Others shared similar sentiments:

That’s heartbreaking — Mekacorno (@mekacorno) April 9, 2023

This is really sad to see. — Voinicium (@Voinicium) April 10, 2023

This is the confusion and perversion spoken of in Romans 1:18-32. We are warned about what happens when nations reject the Christian faith. — moose&squirrel78 (@MooseNSquirrel0) April 9, 2023

But don’t tell this to Tyson, who calls questioning the potential turmoil he’s putting his family through an example of anti-trans “dog whistling.”

“This is just more dog whistling that somehow trans and gnc folks aren’t safe around kids. Tucker begs for me to come back when I leave for like 2 days to film. He is so loved and happy. Kids arent born with hate, it’s taught by people like you. And my child will only know love,” he said in a Thursday post, quote-tweeting someone who said: “There goes a father figure the kid won’t ever be able to look up to.”

“I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker,” he added.

I know I’m going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker 💜 — Chris (@chris) April 6, 2023

Then on Friday, he added another post, saying: “It’s never too late, to start being yourself.” Purple-heart-emoji, another purple-heart-emoji, etc.

It’s never too late, to start being yourself 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/UqiQ6QkU4K — Chris (@chris) April 7, 2023

MrBeast himself signaled his support of the transition, whatever it means, by responding “Gotchu” to one of Tyson’s tweets.

While Tyson has featured his son in pictures and videos since announcing the HRT therapy and pronoun changes, his wife is conspicuously absent.

If I didn’t have this little nugget I’d never have gotten this far. He’s taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can’t wait to learn through life together pic.twitter.com/IGfvO7sDp6 — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

He’s pretending I’m a broken down truck and he’s towing me to the garage 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Alpx7VD67P — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 5, 2023

But you heard the man — or, well, whatever: This was “life-saving.” He was literally going to die without pumping estrogen through his body. There was no other way to treat his gender dysphoria. And you heard him/her/them/xhe/Che!/khem: “It’s never too late, to start being yourself.”

Except he is Chris Tyson, an individual who had a wife, a child, a family. The non-appearance of his wife in recent posts indicates one of his roles, as a husband, may indeed be over. At the very least, it’s safe to say it’s hit a bumpy patch.

And yes, he promises to be a parent, even if that parent doesn’t identify as a father anymore. We are to assume that this sort of arrangement has become natural and can provide a nurturing environment for a child because certain cultural forces demand we say those things, true or not.

What he’s saying isn’t that it’s never too late to start being himself, who he already was. What he is saying is that it’s never too late to jettison your responsibilities.

As you may have noticed, one commenter noted this is part and parcel of “the confusion and perversion spoken of in Romans 1:18-32. We are warned about what happens when nations reject the Christian faith.”

Some highlights from those verses: “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them … For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools, and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling mortal man and birds and animals and creeping things. Therefore God gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to impurity, to the dishonoring of their bodies among themselves, because they exchanged the truth about God for a lie and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever!”

Chris Tyson has exchanged the image he was made in by his Creator, the bond of holy matrimony he sealed with his wife and the blessings of fatherhood for the dishonoring of his body and the blind faith that this new familial arrangement — whatever it indeed may be — will work out for everyone involved.

There will come a day when Taylor is no longer a 26-year-old sidekick to a YouTuber eating golden pizzas, but an older man — yes, still a man, no matter what is pumped through or cut into his body — with a son and wife (or ex-wife) whose life trajectories he is responsible for altering. And make no mistake, he has irreversibly altered them.

Now, he is answering only to the woke voices lending support to his decisions and gleefully rebutting the few voices willing to openly say what the rest of us all know but would rather keep quiet about. Those are but names and numbers on a screen.

Answering to two very real people 10 or 20 years down the line — face to face and without the façade of fame to lend a patina of bravery to his actions — about discarding his role as a father and a husband for a very amorphous, very public, very turbulent family system will be, one imagines, more difficult for him.

And if that kind of judgment seems harsh, he oughtn’t forget about his eventual meeting with his Creator — who, I fear, has a very good chance of finding Mr. Taylor alone and regretful, but still absolutely free of the responsibilities our modern society told him were holding him back from being his true self.

