Commentary

People Immediately Spot Big Problem in Picture of Biden Visiting Kids at Middle School

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  August 29, 2023 at 5:05am
He can’t seem to help himself.

A picture of President Joe Biden talking with a student as he and the first lady visited Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, D.C., for the first day of school on Monday is making some viewers very uncomfortable.

Not because the picture in itself is bad, but because of the repeating pattern of inappropriate touching that Biden seems incapable of resisting.

The picture shows the president leaning over a desk, stroking the face of a young student who is smiling awkwardly back at him.

By itself, one could think of an affectionate gesture by a grandfather figure.

But when you take into account the multiple weird and awkward photographs and videos of the president with children, the image takes on a more sinister feel.

For instance, there’s this montage:

Warning: This video contains content that may be offensive to some viewers.

Those images would be bad enough if they were all there were. But they’re not.

There are worrisome clips like this:

And yet another…


I could go on…

Social media users expressed their discomfort and sheer revulsion with yet another questionable photo.

“Why does he always have to touch kids?” one user wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.


Given the outrage at his behavior, one would think that Joe would keep his hands off little kids, if for no other reason than to avoid more media scrutiny.

The full video of Biden’s school visit is below. The moment where he touches the student’s face comes about the 9:53 mark.



One user might have hit the nail on the head when he asked, “Exactly how hard is it for Joe Biden to NOT be a complete creep around kids??”

The answers were pretty much all the same.

“Very hard.”

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
