He can’t seem to help himself.

A picture of President Joe Biden talking with a student as he and the first lady visited Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington, D.C., for the first day of school on Monday is making some viewers very uncomfortable.

Not because the picture in itself is bad, but because of the repeating pattern of inappropriate touching that Biden seems incapable of resisting.

The picture shows the president leaning over a desk, stroking the face of a young student who is smiling awkwardly back at him.

By itself, one could think of an affectionate gesture by a grandfather figure.

Why is he stroking the child’s face lol https://t.co/wnC7FFZVFA pic.twitter.com/q7wqV6msBZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2023

But when you take into account the multiple weird and awkward photographs and videos of the president with children, the image takes on a more sinister feel.

For instance, there’s this montage:

Warning: This video contains content that may be offensive to some viewers.

I posted a video of Joe Biden inappropriately touching kids on Instagram and it got flagged by Politifact saying “there is no evidence Joe Biden is a pedophile” Well here’s your evidence Biden’s team would really hate to see this sharedpic.twitter.com/1vJw2f1rPw — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 17, 2023

Those images would be bad enough if they were all there were. But they’re not.

There are worrisome clips like this:

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

And yet another…

Biden grabs someone’s hand, rubs her face, and then doesn’t let her go for an entire minute pic.twitter.com/Euv4R6VHSR — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022



I could go on…

Social media users expressed their discomfort and sheer revulsion with yet another questionable photo.

“Why does he always have to touch kids?” one user wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Why does he always have to touch kids? — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 28, 2023

Exactly how hard is it for Joe Biden to NOT be a complete creep around kids?? https://t.co/ogDeEBN32w — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) August 16, 2023



Given the outrage at his behavior, one would think that Joe would keep his hands off little kids, if for no other reason than to avoid more media scrutiny.

The full video of Biden’s school visit is below. The moment where he touches the student’s face comes about the 9:53 mark.







One user might have hit the nail on the head when he asked, “Exactly how hard is it for Joe Biden to NOT be a complete creep around kids??”

The answers were pretty much all the same.

“Very hard.”

