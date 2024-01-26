Far-left Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano was torched online Thursday after she asked her followers to donate their hard-earned money to her son’s youth baseball team.

Times are either tough for the “Charmed” actress or she is simply too cheap to send the team to games this coming season with new uniforms.

In any event, the 51-year-old stuck her hand out in a post on the social media platform X to beg for money.

In a post that had been viewed more than eight million times as of Friday afternoon, Milano shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign is seeking $10,000 from generous strangers to send Milano’s son and other children to New York.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip,” the actress wrote. “Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here.”

The campaign itself is nothing out of the ordinary.

Youth baseball teams across the country every year rely on involved parents, churches and businesses in their communities to help kids play a game they love.

The problem with Milano’s post is the amount her son’s team is looking to raise is presumably chump change for an actress who is reported to be worth millions of dollars.

Naturally, Milano was annihilated on X for that fact, and rightly so:

Why don’t you just pay for all of them yourself instead of asking for people with way less money than you to pay for them? https://t.co/uDuYvbwAk9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 26, 2024

If only they knew someone with some money.. https://t.co/ZirBP14RMw pic.twitter.com/uXXnHFIVbQ — John Mincone (@JMincone) January 26, 2024

Alyssa is worth a reported $10 million. And look, having traveled to 3 tournaments last summer in 3 different cities in 3 different states, I get it. It’s beyond expensive. But to ask for donations here given her worth and the fact her husband is a CAA agent is really something. https://t.co/pswZDaJ5i9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 25, 2024

You could pay for the trip and your accountant wouldn’t even notice a spike in your spending. https://t.co/mbCWOQrwZZ pic.twitter.com/prqfOWlx5J — Terry (@FragmenTerry) January 25, 2024

From Sam Micelli to online panhandler. Sad times. https://t.co/08p4w1OCjm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 26, 2024

Alyssa Milano has apparently fallen on hard times if she can’t afford to send her kid on a trip to upstate New York. https://t.co/kmhWzXGycj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 26, 2024

Stop begging @Alyssa_Milano. You are a damned Millionaire. Pay for your son’s trip yourself. https://t.co/A1MzqYR7h6 pic.twitter.com/DoIFagJahe — Darrell (@djhahn13) January 26, 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Milano is indeed worth an estimated $10 million. That didn’t stop her from digital panhandling.

Like most Democrats, she would seemingly rather spend the money of working people than pony up the funds herself and do something noble and productive.

That, or even Hollywood celebrities are feeling the effects of Bidenomics.

