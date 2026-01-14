People Magazine Smears Scott Adams as 'Disgraced' After Pro-Trump Dilbert Creator Dies of Cancer

Jesus knew the difficulty we would face when He instructed us to love our enemies.

Indeed, showing sympathy for one’s enemies, let alone loving them, requires such otherworldly magnanimity that we cannot do it. At least, we cannot do it without Him guiding us.

Thoughts of this kind leap to mind when one encounters a headline such as the one used by People Magazine following the death of beloved “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams, 68, on Tuesday. The outlet described Adams, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, as “disgraced.”

How dare they? Even on the day of his death, after a long battle with cancer, the woke cowards at People Magazine could not let go of the anti-Trump ax they relentlessly grind?

Specifically, the outlet highlighted what it called “racist comments in a 2023 rant.”

Of course, there was nothing racist about Adams or the comments People used to slander him.

On an episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” the cartoonist cited a Rasmussen poll in which only 53 percent of black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white,” whereas 26 percent disagreed and 21 percent expressed uncertainty.

“Add them together,” Adams said, and “that is 47 percent of black respondents were not willing to say ‘it’s OK to be white.'”

The cartoonist then expressed disbelief that such a poll could return those results. He also characterized any community in which nearly half of all members disliked other people solely on the basis of skin color as a “hate group.”

Readers may view Adams’ comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant remarks began around the 13:30 mark.







Those who watched and listened to Adams on a regular basis know that he came across as dignified and decent. To the extent that we can judge such things, he had not one hateful bone in his body.

Indeed, Adams’ death, though widely expected, triggered an outpouring of love and tributes on the social media platform X.

Even President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance took turns eulogizing the great cartoonist.

Scott Adams was a true American original, and a great ally to the President of the United States and the entire administration. My prayers go to Scott and all of you who loved him. We lost one of the good ones but we’ll never forget him. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 13, 2026

Other X users, however, expressed outrage toward People Magazine and especially toward the woke white woman, Victoria Edel, who authored the hit piece.

Within hours of Scott Adams passing, People Magazine published this article calling him “disgraced”. The author of the article, Victoria Edel, will never attain even a sliver of Scott’s success. Scott was not disgraced, he was beloved. pic.twitter.com/lGKUBxZWMv — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 13, 2026

Victoria Edel wasn’t just some rogue bad actor over @people. They not only signed off on her article, but they later removed her name to protect her. These are all terrible and evil people. pic.twitter.com/pfufz67Bjz — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 13, 2026

People deleted their tweet about Scott Adams so they would not get backlash online, but they did not change anything in their article other than remove the name of the author who wrote it and replace it with “People Staff” https://t.co/mReIhbWd9I pic.twitter.com/eCPupptsZn — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) January 13, 2026

This is the monstrosity who wrote this vile article. Scott Adams was a great man loved and mourned by millions. This person is a nobody, loved by no one. The world won’t even notice when she dies. https://t.co/Ck4fJeDF29 pic.twitter.com/5LQMdahtsW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 13, 2026

This is Victoria Edel, a writer at People Magazine, who wrote a hit piece on Scott Adams in the literal moments after his passing, referring to him as, “Disgraced Dilbert Creator”… How long til the coward @victoriaedel goes private you think? pic.twitter.com/LZz7yyhHYZ — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 13, 2026

Unfortunately, conservatives have experience dealing with liberals who engage in slander or even cheer when one of us dies.

Who can forget, for instance, the vicious lies and demonic celebrations that followed conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s September assassination?

Thus, we cannot easily show love to Edel and the monsters at People Magazine, who referred to Adams as “disgraced.” We need Jesus to do it for us and through us.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.