Share
Commentary

People Magazine Smears Scott Adams as 'Disgraced' After Pro-Trump Dilbert Creator Dies of Cancer

 By Michael Schwarz  January 14, 2026 at 12:02pm
Share

Jesus knew the difficulty we would face when He instructed us to love our enemies.

Indeed, showing sympathy for one’s enemies, let alone loving them, requires such otherworldly magnanimity that we cannot do it. At least, we cannot do it without Him guiding us.

Thoughts of this kind leap to mind when one encounters a headline such as the one used by People Magazine following the death of beloved “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams, 68, on Tuesday. The outlet described Adams, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, as “disgraced.”

How dare they? Even on the day of his death, after a long battle with cancer, the woke cowards at People Magazine could not let go of the anti-Trump ax they relentlessly grind?

Specifically, the outlet highlighted what it called “racist comments in a 2023 rant.”

Of course, there was nothing racist about Adams or the comments People used to slander him.

On an episode of his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” the cartoonist cited a Rasmussen poll in which only 53 percent of black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white,” whereas 26 percent disagreed and 21 percent expressed uncertainty.

“Add them together,” Adams said, and “that is 47 percent of black respondents were not willing to say ‘it’s OK to be white.'”

The cartoonist then expressed disbelief that such a poll could return those results. He also characterized any community in which nearly half of all members disliked other people solely on the basis of skin color as a “hate group.”

Readers may view Adams’ comments in the YouTube video below. The relevant remarks began around the 13:30 mark.



Those who watched and listened to Adams on a regular basis know that he came across as dignified and decent. To the extent that we can judge such things, he had not one hateful bone in his body.

Related:
Watch: Renee Good's Former Father-in-Law Refuses to Take CNN's Bait, Quotes the Bible Instead

Indeed, Adams’ death, though widely expected, triggered an outpouring of love and tributes on the social media platform X.

Even President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance took turns eulogizing the great cartoonist.

Other X users, however, expressed outrage toward People Magazine and especially toward the woke white woman, Victoria Edel, who authored the hit piece.

Unfortunately, conservatives have experience dealing with liberals who engage in slander or even cheer when one of us dies.

Who can forget, for instance, the vicious lies and demonic celebrations that followed conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk’s September assassination?

Thus, we cannot easily show love to Edel and the monsters at People Magazine, who referred to Adams as “disgraced.” We need Jesus to do it for us and through us.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Colbert Reminds Us Why He Was Canceled, Smears ICE Agents as 'Masked Goons' Who Are 'Victimizing' Minnesota
Climate Alarmist Kamala Harris Buys Malibu Mansion Overlooking the Ocean She Recently Said Was Rising
Watch: Renee Good's Former Father-in-Law Refuses to Take CNN's Bait, Quotes the Bible Instead
People Magazine Smears Scott Adams as 'Disgraced' After Pro-Trump Dilbert Creator Dies of Cancer
Ladies of 'The View' Link Trump's Immigration Enforcement to Bonkers Plot to 'Cancel' Midterms, Declare 'Martial Law'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation