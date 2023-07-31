An unflattering photo of President Joe Biden on his latest beach outing led to mockery on social media. Meanwhile, the outing itself prompted exasperation from those who believe the president enjoys a few too many getaways.

Here we have Biden’s distilled essence: Both symbol and source of national shame.

The photo of a shirtless Biden conveyed the symbolic side. “Perfect visual for a declining nation,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson tweeted on Sunday.

Perfect visual for a declining nation pic.twitter.com/Hl3zUtw57u — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

On Monday, Johnson tweeted a more detailed and far less charitable description of a different shirtless Biden photo. Among other things, Johnson derided the president’s “noodle arms” and “vampire skin.”

Dear Men, This is the kind of body you DO NOT WANT.

– flabby, protruding belly

– noodle arms

– twig legs

– bent neck

– slomping, broken posture

– Translucent vampire skin This is the body of a weak loser. A slob with no work ethic and no strength. A conquered soul. RISE ABOVE pic.twitter.com/tYp1QvHr3r — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

No one expects 80-year-old Biden to show off a fit body. Not everyone has the genes and workout regimen of Biden’s 2024 rival, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

On the other hand, photos of the languishing octogenarian cannot help but remind viewers of the president’s corresponding mental decline.

Likewise, one senses something grotesque about the shirtless Biden that has nothing at all to do with his fitness. The Biden crime family represents corruption and years of indulgence at public expense. This — and not the man’s deteriorating physical condition — rightly disgusts us.

Furthermore, the vacation itself is a proper object of criticism.

For instance, RNC Research on X, formerly Twitter, noted that the president spends too much time enjoying himself.

“Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., are having a relaxing day at the beach, where Biden will remain for another week. Since taking office, Biden has spent 360 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation,” RNC Research tweeted on Sunday.

Joe Biden and Jill, Ed.D., are having a relaxing day at the beach, where Biden will remain for another week. Since taking office, Biden has spent 360 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/3lUx8zzuwV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2023

RNC Research followed up on Monday with a tweet and accompanying video showing Biden on a bike ride.

“Biden, on vacation at the beach, is out for a leisurely bike ride. He did not stop nor answer any questions — probably to avoid falling over,” the tweet read.

Biden, on vacation at the beach, is out for a leisurely bike ride. He did not stop nor answer any questions — probably to avoid falling over.pic.twitter.com/wTpY7EHhyv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023

Another user on X observed the contrast between the Bidens’ latest vacation and the country’s dismal condition.

“While Our Country is falling apart, Biden has time to vacation for 10 days on Delaware beaches,” the user tweeted.

While Our Country is falling apart, Biden has time to vacation for 10 days on Delaware beaches. pic.twitter.com/CNsa7Xrnpa — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 31, 2023

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because Biden enjoyed a similar beach getaway earlier in July. That vacation also prompted mockery and criticism.

Readers who feel angered by the frequency of presidential vacations, however, should find one source of comfort. Biden can do far less damage from the beach than he has done from the White House.

In fact, if it keeps him from his official duties, send him away more often.

