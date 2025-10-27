Share
A portrait of Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, is seen in the background while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in a file photo from April 22. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

People Saying Reagan, Unlike Trump, Was a 'Free Trader' Don't Know Their History Well

 By Randy DeSoto  October 27, 2025 at 2:16pm
People like former Vice President Mike Pence, who describe the late President Ronald Reagan as a “free trader” in contrast to President Donald Trump, forget one very important qualifier: He supported free trade when it was also fair.

A review of Reagan’s record in relation to tariffs and other trade policies will put to rest the notion that the 40th president was simply a free trader.

Reagan used tariffs to protect American industries and workers, particularly when he felt other nations were not treating the U.S. fairly.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




